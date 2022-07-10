Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for several Mississippi Counties

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, an 18th wheeler hauling huge steel plates overturned on highway 49 in the north bound lane south of Magee near BaldwinRoad.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Certain areas of Mississippi’s interstates will continue to be without street lights for the time being. The Mississippi Department of Transportation said it’s because of copper wire theft. It’s an issue the agency describes as a Catch-22. On one hand, continuously replacing...
JACKSON, Miss. — The Armstrong Flooring plant is closing its doors Friday after decades in operation in Jackson. About 110 employees learned Monday that they would be laid off when the plant on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park, closes. The company filed for bankruptcy in May hoping to avoid...
Local resident and VDN reader John Kirby Day (no relation to David Day) submitted a video of the storm damage along Oak Ridge Road in Warren County Saturday night into early Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. VDN welcomes reader submissions of all things notable and newsworthy to [email protected] or...
A South Dakota woman was taken into custody at a Kansas motel after she reportedly fled Mississippi with a 15-year-old juvenile. Emily Yeary, 24, was taken into custody after police in Galena, Kansas, executed a federal warrant at a local motel. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered/missing child...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday. The crash happened on I-55 Frontage Road near Elton Road. Police say one person was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop. The victim’s name has not been...
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) – The city of Vicksburg is hoping a new state-of-the-art surveillance camera system will help reduce crime in the city. City leaders voted to partner with the New Orleans Nonprofit Project NOLA to install the new technology. Expect to see more eyes in the sky in...
A Mississippi man is under arrest after he reportedly shot at a vehicle, causing the driver to leave roadway and crash. Keandre Harris, 21 of Vicksburg, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot at an occupied vehicle in the 1400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. According to a...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Commander of Major Investigations Abraham Thompson held a press conference on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with updates from the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) on behalf of JPD. Commander Thompson mentioned recent arrests and evidence obtained that was spearheaded by a 30-day operation, started by Thompson...
A Mississippi man suspected of leading law enforcement on two high-speed chases through two counties on rural roads turned himself in to authorities. Herman “Buddy” Turner, 44 of Bentonia, turned himself in at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office after warrants were issued for two separate vehicle chases.
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a business burglary. If you have any information, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland Police Department Detective Corey Clark at (601) 853-7964. Want more WLBT news...
GALENA, KS. (WLBT) – A 24-year-old woman who fled the state with a 15-year-old Rankin County teenager was arrested Saturday night at a Kansas motel. On Friday, an endangered/missing child alert was issued for a Florence, Mississippi teenager. In the alert, it was said that the teen may be...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re in the middle of our summer series of Gas Tank Getaway stories. This time, we have a getaway that you can’t go to right now. They’ll open again, but it’s uncertain when. When they do, put Grand Gulf State Park on your getaway list. Grand Gulf State Park is […]
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10. “Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support […]
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland Police Department sergeant died on Sunday, July 10. According to RPD Chief of Police Brian Myers, Sergeant Ray Daniels passed unexpectedly at his home. “Sergeant Daniels served his community with honor, dedication, and selflessness for more than 20 years,” Myers said. “Sgt. Daniels was...
View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Centerville man is alive after state police say his tractor-trailer left the road and overturned. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Malcolm Lollis was traveling north on Highway 49 just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday when his rig veered off the highway and overturned.
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
