Mississippi State

Severe Thunderstorm Warning canceled for several Mississippi Counties

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning...

fox40jackson.com

mageenews.com

Highway 49 South of Magee Closed (North Lane)

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022, an 18th wheeler hauling huge steel plates overturned on highway 49 in the north bound lane south of Magee near BaldwinRoad.
MAGEE, MS
WAPT

110 laid off with closing of Jackson plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The Armstrong Flooring plant is closing its doors Friday after decades in operation in Jackson. About 110 employees learned Monday that they would be laid off when the plant on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park, closes. The company filed for bankruptcy in May hoping to avoid...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

WATCH: Storm damage on Oak Ridge Road

Local resident and VDN reader John Kirby Day (no relation to David Day) submitted a video of the storm damage along Oak Ridge Road in Warren County Saturday night into early Sunday morning, July 10, 2022. VDN welcomes reader submissions of all things notable and newsworthy to [email protected] or...
fox40jackson.com

JPD investigating deadly hit-and-run crash on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened on Saturday. The crash happened on I-55 Frontage Road near Elton Road. Police say one person was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop. The victim’s name has not been...
JACKSON, MS
#Wlbt
fox40jackson.com

JPD provides updates on recent crime cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Commander of Major Investigations Abraham Thompson held a press conference on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. with updates from the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) on behalf of JPD. Commander Thompson mentioned recent arrests and evidence obtained that was spearheaded by a 30-day operation, started by Thompson...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Man wanted for business burglary in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Ridgeland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a business burglary. If you have any information, contact Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or Ridgeland Police Department Detective Corey Clark at (601) 853-7964. Want more WLBT news...
RIDGELAND, MS
fox40jackson.com

Woman who fled state with Miss. teen arrested in Kansas motel

GALENA, KS. (WLBT) – A 24-year-old woman who fled the state with a 15-year-old Rankin County teenager was arrested Saturday night at a Kansas motel. On Friday, an endangered/missing child alert was issued for a Florence, Mississippi teenager. In the alert, it was said that the teen may be...
GALENA, KS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Grand Gulf Park

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – We’re in the middle of our summer series of Gas Tank Getaway stories. This time, we have a getaway that you can’t go to right now. They’ll open again, but it’s uncertain when. When they do, put Grand Gulf State Park on your getaway list. Grand Gulf State Park is […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city. Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated. Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Ridgeland police officer passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland Police Department is mourning the loss of a 20-year veteran law enforcement officer, Sgt. Ray Daniels. He passed away at home Sunday, July 10. “Sgt. Ray Daniels was a family man, a wonderful leader and trusted friend to so many. Ridgeland PD and metro law enforcement stand united and support […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Ridgeland Police Department sergeant dies unexpectedly in home

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Ridgeland Police Department sergeant died on Sunday, July 10. According to RPD Chief of Police Brian Myers, Sergeant Ray Daniels passed unexpectedly at his home. “Sergeant Daniels served his community with honor, dedication, and selflessness for more than 20 years,” Myers said. “Sgt. Daniels was...
RIDGELAND, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘It Belongs to Us, Too’: Latinx LGTBQ Mississippians Gather in Jackson for Inaugural ‘Queerceañera’

View Lukas Flippo’s photo gallery of the Immigrants Alliance for Justice and Equity Queerceañera at the bottom of this article. Dozens of Latinx Mississippians arrived at Fondren Hall as guests of what the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity believes was the first public Latinx Pride event in the state on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Volunteers from the IAJE, a Mississippi organization founded to support and advocate for immigrant communities, spent days transforming the event center from a blank, carpeted canvas with plastic chairs into an elegant ballroom for their first annual “queerceañera.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man charged with indecent exposure in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with indecent exposure and vagrancy following recent incidents at Yazoo County buildings. The Yazoo Herald reported multiple complaints were made about a man sleeping naked on the steps of county buildings. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Terry Gann said Steffon Grantham, 29, was arrested after […]
YAZOO COUNTY, MS

