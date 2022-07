CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Among the actions taken by City Council last night, July 11, the removal and repair of curb ramps lead to a discussion in the City Council. According to a memorandum, which is between the City of Cheyenne and AVI, p.c., Reiman Corporation, there are several newly constructed curb ramps that are non-ADA compliant. The memorandum states that both the City and ACI, p.c., Reiman Corporation can to an agreement that all ramps non-compliant will be removed and replaced, just through a different company.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO