How to use Clone Stamp Tool in Photoshop

If you turn off your computer intentionally or accidentally during the booting phase, Windows will resume from where you left the last time when you restart your computer. The screen that you see this time is called Windows Resume Loader. On the Windows Resume Loader screen, you can continue with the system resume or delete the restoration data and proceed to the system boot menu. But it is not as simple as it sounds for some users. You can use only your keyboard to select an option on the Windows Resume Loader screen. For some users, their keyboard stops working on the Windows Resume Loader screen due to which they are unable to start their system. If you are facing such a problem, the solutions explained in this article will help you fix the issue.

