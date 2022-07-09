How to use Clone Stamp Tool in Photoshop

DHCP stands for Dynamic Host Configuration Protocol. It provides IP addresses and other related configuration information such as subnet mask and default gateway to the client machine. DHCP is important, especially when it comes to large networks because it automatically assigns a unique dynamic IP address to each client. With DHCP, the entire process is automated, whereas, without DHCP, the IP addresses must be configured manually. If DHCP does not work or any related error occurs, you will not be able to access the internet. In this article, we will see what you can do if your router or client machine fails to obtain IP address from DHCP Server.
Comments / 0