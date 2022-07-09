ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

SwikaS Amusements added to 2022 Tomato Fest Lineup

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
SwikaS Amusements have been added for the August 2022 Tomato Festival lineup. Shown is the 42’ high Ferris Wheel. Submitted photo

PITTSTON — The summer of 2022 activities are underway in the City of Pittston and in a few short weeks, the area’s famous Pittston Tomato Festival will get underway beginning on Thursday, Aug. 18, through Sunday, Aug. 21.

There will be the usual sights, sounds, and aroma of food permeating throughout the festival tiers — three, to be exact.

The lower tier, closest to Main Street, will have the bandshell set up and ready for some of the best local talent from back in a day to present.

The middle tier will be filled with food stands from establishments that have been the mainstay of the festival for year along with a few new names.

This year, for the first time, carnival rides will be available on the top tier located behind the Pittston Memorial Library provided by SwikaS Amusement.

“The third tier will have eight to 10 rides and a 42’ Ferris wheel, where you will be able to see the whole city,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, said. “In addition, they will have games, funnel cake, popcorn, fried Oreos, cotton candy, and candy apples for sale.”

Kroptavich said stilt-walker Dani Longlegs of the Eclectic Circus will be on the grounds as well as approximately 12 musical acts slated for The Slope Amphitheater.

According to Kroptavich, there will be five new musical acts for the main stage at the first tier.

“We will have further announcements throughout the summer as we get closer to the festival,” Kroptavich added.

