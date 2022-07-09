Kid’s Day to be held at the Pittston Farmer’s Market on July 12

PITTSTON — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the downtown Farmer’s Market — in its second week for the summer of 2022 — will hold Kid’s Day. The event will feature a city fire truck and activities from the Pittston Memorial Library. The first 100 children will receive a free ice cream.

The market hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with entertainment provided by Reel in the Years trio, featuring Richie Kossuth, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Yoga for Kids classes will be held at the Farmers Market conducted by The Salt Barre’s yoga instructor Jules James.

Yoga classes are being held from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. and the second class from 12:45 to 1 p.m. The Pittston City Farmers Market will provide yoga mats.

Pittston Memorial Library will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities include: storytelling, Libby the Clown, arts and crafts, a sing-a-long, and face painting. A food truck will also be available.

Fritz, the City of Pittston’s K-9 police dog will be on site as well.

Canvas shopping bags will be given out donated by Discover NEPA powered by Mericle as well as Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

There will be plenty of produce from area farmers, beverages as well as other items for sale.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership will have a booth providing information on the city regarding all the events happening for the rest of 2022.