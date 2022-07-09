ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kid’s Day to be held at the Pittston Farmer’s Market on July 12

By Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
PITTSTON — On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, the downtown Farmer’s Market — in its second week for the summer of 2022 — will hold Kid’s Day. The event will feature a city fire truck and activities from the Pittston Memorial Library. The first 100 children will receive a free ice cream.

The market hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with entertainment provided by Reel in the Years trio, featuring Richie Kossuth, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Yoga for Kids classes will be held at the Farmers Market conducted by The Salt Barre’s yoga instructor Jules James.

Yoga classes are being held from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m. and the second class from 12:45 to 1 p.m. The Pittston City Farmers Market will provide yoga mats.

Pittston Memorial Library will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities include: storytelling, Libby the Clown, arts and crafts, a sing-a-long, and face painting. A food truck will also be available.

Fritz, the City of Pittston’s K-9 police dog will be on site as well.

Canvas shopping bags will be given out donated by Discover NEPA powered by Mericle as well as Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

There will be plenty of produce from area farmers, beverages as well as other items for sale.

The Downtown Pittston Partnership will have a booth providing information on the city regarding all the events happening for the rest of 2022.

Stephen Cheetham

Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.
WYOMING, PA
WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
The Pittston Kiwanis Club recognized two Pittston Area graduates who participated in the school’s Key Club this past year. Rhiannon Okuniewski and Zhi Long Lin received Service Awards for their dedication to serving their community and upholding core values of Key Club International (leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness). Pittston Kiwanian Sal Bernardi, right, makes the presentation.
PITTSTON, PA
