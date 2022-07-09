ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

New event added to Tomato Festival

By Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago

PITTSTON — Mark your calendar for a new event coming to the Tomato Festival in August 2022.

The 1st Annual Ultimate Tomato Run Pub Run will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, where participants will be jogging from pub to pub after each stop.

Check-in for the pub run begins at 5 p.m. with the run starting at 5:30 p.m.

Joggers will meet at the lower tier Tomato Festival Lot at Main Street and then take a running bar tour around downtown Pittston.

First stop will be The Red Mill, followed by LBC Distillery, then a jog to The Knights of Columbus, finally ending at The Tomato Bar where there will be live music.

At each stop, joggers will be able to grab a drink before heading to the next destination. Total time spent at each location will be approximately 30 minutes. The total distance of the jog is 1.6 total miles.

Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance online at https://tinyurl.com/4uzn8mu6.

Tickets are $30 per person, which includes one drink at each bar.

The pub run profits will benefit Miles for Michael and Shop with a Cop.

Comments / 0

 

Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

