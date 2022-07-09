ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Zach Kostik

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNv8Q_0gaQxoyE00

Zach Kostik lives in Wyoming with his parents, Brian and Donna Kostik, and has spent his entire life in the district. Throughout his time at Wyoming Area, Zach has participated in many different activities. They include soccer (which he played for six years), track and field, Science Olympiad, and Student Council. Outside of school, Zach works his part-time job and likes to draw and try different sports in his free time. His favorite subjects are math and science.

After high school, Zach will be attending Penn State Harrisburg to major in electrical engineering. He is very excited to move on to college and would like to thank all of his teachers for shaping him into the person he is today. He will miss his friends as he moves into the next stage of his life but would like to offer some advice to the underclassmen. He says, “Always make sure to get your job done, but never forget that this is your life to live.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sunday Dispatch

Schutter, Macciocco help AAU team to semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter and Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco each made major contributions Wednesday through Friday as the NEPA Elite Cooper 17U AAU boys basketball team made it to the semifinals of the 17U Casino division of The Hoop Group’s Atlantic City Jam Fest.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Sunday Dispatch

William Pepe

William Pepe resides in West Pittston with his father. During his time at Wyoming Area, he was a stage manager for the Wyoming Area Drama Club, and he participated in football as an offensive and a defensive end. Outside of school, William enjoys playing and listening to music and holds a part-time job, working close to thirty-five hours a week.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area moves up in class in football, track and field

District and state title pursuits will be more difficult for Wyoming Area teams and athletes in two of the school’s most successful sports during the next two years. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized all classifications – including co-ops, teams voluntarily playing up and forced moves under the competition formula – this week for the two-year sports cycle of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school sports years.
WYOMING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Kiwanis to hold golf tournament

PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Emanon Country Club. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tee off at 2 p.m. The cost is $85 per golfer; foursomes and single golfers are welcomed. The cost includes golfing, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.
PITTSTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Zachary Pitcavage

Zack lives in Exeter with his mother, Maryjo Cunningham. He is an active member of the National Honor Society and Guitar Ensemble. His favorite subject is math because it does not require an extensive interpretation but usually has precise answers. A memorable moment for Zack is playing music with Billy...
EXETER, PA
Sunday Dispatch

WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Stephen Cheetham

Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.
WYOMING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Student Council
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

The Pittston Kiwanis Club recognized two Pittston Area graduates who participated in the school’s Key Club this past year. Rhiannon Okuniewski and Zhi Long Lin received Service Awards for their dedication to serving their community and upholding core values of Key Club International (leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness). Pittston Kiwanian Sal Bernardi, right, makes the presentation.
PITTSTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunday Dispatch

Showing love for Glen Lyon

NEWPORT TWP. — Driving through the Glen Lyon section, township Manager Joseph Hillan pointed out pristine sidewalks under construction on both sides of West Main Street and random empty lots no longer containing decrepit structures. “Look at the difference,” Hillan marveled. Six years ago, the Economic Innovation Group...
GLEN LYON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Olivia Sellers

Olivia Sellers resides in Wyoming with her parents, Ron and Melissa Sellers. She has been involved with Drama Club and holds the position of V
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

703
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy