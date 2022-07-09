Zach Kostik lives in Wyoming with his parents, Brian and Donna Kostik, and has spent his entire life in the district. Throughout his time at Wyoming Area, Zach has participated in many different activities. They include soccer (which he played for six years), track and field, Science Olympiad, and Student Council. Outside of school, Zach works his part-time job and likes to draw and try different sports in his free time. His favorite subjects are math and science.

After high school, Zach will be attending Penn State Harrisburg to major in electrical engineering. He is very excited to move on to college and would like to thank all of his teachers for shaping him into the person he is today. He will miss his friends as he moves into the next stage of his life but would like to offer some advice to the underclassmen. He says, “Always make sure to get your job done, but never forget that this is your life to live.”