Stephen Cheetham

 2 days ago
Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.

After school, Stephen intends to complete a 10-week internship at the Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre. Stephen finds faith in his religion and seeks God in everything he does. Stephen will miss Mrs.Youells forgiving him after every interruption. His advice to the underclassmen is to “Seek to build the people around you. Do not let your schoolwork rule your life; enjoy it.” Stephen describes himself as a kind, forgiving, and strange person.

Basma Al-Salem

Basma Al-Salem resides in West Pittston with both of her parents. She is involved in the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also did hair for the Drama Club and participated on the track and field team from 7th to 10th grade. She loves to read and decorate things. Her favorite subject in school is social studies because she loves learning about the history of the world. Her most memorable moments are the times spent with her friends. The teacher that influenced her most throughout high school is Mrs. Pikas. Mrs. Pikas believed in Basma and through talking about Basma’s religion made Basma love her faith even more.
William Pepe

William Pepe resides in West Pittston with his father. During his time at Wyoming Area, he was a stage manager for the Wyoming Area Drama Club, and he participated in football as an offensive and a defensive end. Outside of school, William enjoys playing and listening to music and holds a part-time job, working close to thirty-five hours a week.
Alexandria Schatzel

Alexandria resides in West Wyoming with her mom Sherry. Alexandria enjoys hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. She also works a part-time job, averaging about 20 hours per week. Alexandria’s favorite subject is psychology; she finds it very interesting and finds it helpful to know why someone behaves the way they do. Many of her favorite memories are centered on her time at track and field.
Anabell Estrella

Anabell resides in Wyoming with her mother, who she looks up to because her mom always supports her in her decisions. Anabell works two part-time jobs at Pizza Loven and Price Chopper, where she works twenty hours a week. Some of her favorite things are shopping with her friends and doing her nails. Anabell would describe herself as hardworking, understanding, and sometimes stubborn.
WYOMING, PA
Zachary Pitcavage

Zack lives in Exeter with his mother, Maryjo Cunningham. He is an active member of the National Honor Society and Guitar Ensemble. His favorite subject is math because it does not require an extensive interpretation but usually has precise answers. A memorable moment for Zack is playing music with Billy...
WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
Zach Kostik

Zach Kostik lives in Wyoming with his parents, Brian and Donna Kostik, and has spent his entire life in the district. Throughout his time at Wyoming Area, Zach has participated in many different activities. They include soccer (which he played for six years), track and field, Science Olympiad, and Student Council. Outside of school, Zach works his part-time job and likes to draw and try different sports in his free time. His favorite subjects are math and science.
The Pittston Kiwanis Club recognized two Pittston Area graduates who participated in the school’s Key Club this past year. Rhiannon Okuniewski and Zhi Long Lin received Service Awards for their dedication to serving their community and upholding core values of Key Club International (leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness). Pittston Kiwanian Sal Bernardi, right, makes the presentation.
Pittston Kiwanis to hold golf tournament

PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Emanon Country Club. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tee off at 2 p.m. The cost is $85 per golfer; foursomes and single golfers are welcomed. The cost includes golfing, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.
DISTRICT 16-31 LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Pittston used a five-run first inning to get it started toward a 13-2, five-inning victory over Mountain Top in Tuesday’s District 16 8-10-year-old softball championship game. Isabella Kroski had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Ainsley Lear struck out 10 to lead the win. Natalie...
Schutter, Macciocco help AAU team to semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter and Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco each made major contributions Wednesday through Friday as the NEPA Elite Cooper 17U AAU boys basketball team made it to the semifinals of the 17U Casino division of The Hoop Group’s Atlantic City Jam Fest.
Wyoming Area moves up in class in football, track and field

District and state title pursuits will be more difficult for Wyoming Area teams and athletes in two of the school’s most successful sports during the next two years. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized all classifications – including co-ops, teams voluntarily playing up and forced moves under the competition formula – this week for the two-year sports cycle of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school sports years.
Luzerne County Council set to vote on loan guarantee that would fund Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge replacement

Under agreements up for possible adoption Tuesday, Luzerne County Council would guarantee a new $55 million infrastructure loan if the entire pot of money is used to address county-owned roads and bridges, including replacement of the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge over the Susquehanna River, the documents say. An estimated $40 million...
Luzerne County releases new Children and Youth caseworker starting salary amounts

Editor’s note: This is the second report in a three-day series further examining the impacts of Luzerne County government union contracts adopted last week. With 58 of Luzerne County’s 110 budgeted Children and Youth caseworker positions currently vacant, officials are optimistic a newly approved union contract with higher compensation will help fill positions.
