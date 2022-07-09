Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.

After school, Stephen intends to complete a 10-week internship at the Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre. Stephen finds faith in his religion and seeks God in everything he does. Stephen will miss Mrs.Youells forgiving him after every interruption. His advice to the underclassmen is to “Seek to build the people around you. Do not let your schoolwork rule your life; enjoy it.” Stephen describes himself as a kind, forgiving, and strange person.