Zachary Pitcavage

Zack lives in Exeter with his mother, Maryjo Cunningham. He is an active member of the National Honor Society and Guitar Ensemble. His favorite subject is math because it does not require an extensive interpretation but usually has precise answers.

A memorable moment for Zack is playing music with Billy Pepe and Sean Burke, and former Wyoming Area teacher Mr. Vest during his last week working at the district. Mrs. Sperazza has been an influential teacher to Zack since she fostered a greater love of music in him. Three words Zach would use to describe himself are smart, thorough, and lazy.

Zack plans to attend Penn State and major in Secondary Education and mathematics. His advice to underclassmen is to keep a good reputation with teachers because it will follow you through your high school career. Zack is most grateful for having friends and family who support him.

And the best piece of advice he has received from his parents is “be the change you want to see in the world.”