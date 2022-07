Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.

WYOMING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO