WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ.

A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start of the reunion celebrated by Fr. McDonnell.

During Mass, class President Patrice Yurek presented seven roses at the altar for the seven deceased classmates.

Mary Beth Thomas Maniaci sang the class song, “School Day Memories.”

Kathy Milazzo Pelleschi recited the class poem “Days Gone By” written by classmate Gina Chiavacci Crocket.