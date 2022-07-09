ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

Pittston Kiwanis to hold golf tournament

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Emanon Country Club.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tee off at 2 p.m. The cost is $85 per golfer; foursomes and single golfers are welcomed. The cost includes golfing, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.

There will be a flight longest drive and closest to the pin winners.

This golf tournament benefits the Kiwanis Family Youth Groups such as the Pittston Area Key Club and the Pittston Area Builders Club and a portion of the proceeds will go towards supplies for the Greater Pittston Area YMCA Children’s Programs.

For further questions, contact Sal Bernardi at 570-820-8459, Don Shearer at 570-357-9144 or Ron Faust at 570-814-7157.

