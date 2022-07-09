NEXT LEVEL

Community Bank’s President of Banking, Barb Maculloch, along with professional golf pro and Pittston Area alum, Brandon Matthews, take questions Community Bank’s private customer golf tournament at Glenmaura National Golf Club, Moosic. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Brandon Matthews finished tied for third in the latest Korn Ferry Tour event and committed to accept a sponsor’s exemption into a PGA Tour event for the third time.

Matthews tied for third, just two strokes out of the lead, at The Ascendent in Berthold, Colo. June 30-July 3. That finish, along with a win and second-place tie this season, are part of Matthews ranking fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour season points list.

With a Top 25 Korn Ferry spot this season and PGA Tour card for next season already secured, Matthews will get an early chance to play another PGA event. He has accepted an invitation to play in the 3M Open July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Matthews blasted a 412-yard drive in the final round in Colorado to wrap up a 70-67-68-68 effort that left him as one of three players at 15-under-par, 273.

The Pittston Area graduate moved into second place at the end of the third round, slipped back by playing the front nine in par in the final round, then closed with five back-nine birdies.

Matthews is up to fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour in distance off the tee with an average drive of 319.3 yards this season.

The 27-year-old from Dupont has earned more than $300,000 with the $273,678 in official prize money on the Korn Ferry Tour plus the U.S. Open where he finished 60th.

Matthews also ranks fourth on the tour in eagles and 12th in birdies. He has shot in the 60s in nine of his last 13 Korn Ferry rounds to bring his scoring average down to 69.48.

For the first time in nearly three months, Matthews has this week off from competition.