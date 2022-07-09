DISTRICT 16-31 LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP
Pittston used a five-run first inning to get it started toward a 13-2, five-inning victory over Mountain Top in Tuesday’s District 16 8-10-year-old softball championship game.
Isabella Kroski had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Ainsley Lear struck out 10 to lead the win.
Natalie McAndrew walked in the first inning, then Pittston had five straight hits, highlighted by a Sophia Laudato triple and Ava Thomas double.
Lydia Luvender and Laudato had two hits each while McAndrew, Sara Basile, Lexi Bartle and Lear had one.
After going 4-0 in round-robin to cut the field from five to four teams and determine seeding, Pittston shut out Hanover, 10-0, in the July 2 semifinals.
DISTRICT 16 9-11-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL
Greater Pittston Area reached the Saturday championship game when it defeated Township, 5-3, in seven innings Wednesday.
GPA was scheduled to play Mountain Top in Saturday’s final.
Mountain Top defeated Township, 14-10, July 2.
GPA was 1-1 and Township 0-2 during the round-robin to determine bracket seeding.
DISTRICT 16 8-10-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL
Plains eliminated Greater Pittston Area, 6-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals.
GPA had finished 2-1 and in second place out of four teams during round-robin play, which wrapped up with a 15-0 win over Hanover in three innings July 2.
DISTRICT 31 JUNIOR BASEBALL
Greater Wyoming Area and Back Mountain split the first two games, setting up a third and title-deciding game that was scheduled for Saturday.
GWA won, 13-11, Tuesday and Back Mountain won, 10-5, Thursday.
Nick Little went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI in the win.
Prestyn Reeves had two hits and an RBI.
Connor Krakosky earned the win with a save from Mitchell Rusinchak.
DISTRICT 31 MAJOR BASEBALL
Greater Wyoming Area finished 2-3 and missed out on the semifinals on a tiebreaker.
GWA dropped its final game, 18-6, to Kingston/Forty Fort July 3.
DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL
Greater Wyoming Area earned a spot in the district championship game that was scheduled for Saturday.
After going 3-2 to finish third in the round-robin, GWA won at second-seeded Kingston/Forty Fort, 12-0, Wednesday.
GWA defeated Northwest, 13-2, in four innings July 2 and lost its first meeting with Kingston/Forty Fort, 7-6, the next day.
DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLD SOFTBALL
Northwest eliminated Greater Wyoming Area, 19-2, in three innings in the July 3 semifinal.
