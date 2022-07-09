DISTRICT 16-31 LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Moutain Top’s Bryn Grobelny (5) is tagged out at the plate by PA Softball’s pitcher Ainsley Lear. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston used a five-run first inning to get it started toward a 13-2, five-inning victory over Mountain Top in Tuesday’s District 16 8-10-year-old softball championship game.

Isabella Kroski had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Ainsley Lear struck out 10 to lead the win.

Natalie McAndrew walked in the first inning, then Pittston had five straight hits, highlighted by a Sophia Laudato triple and Ava Thomas double.

Lydia Luvender and Laudato had two hits each while McAndrew, Sara Basile, Lexi Bartle and Lear had one.

After going 4-0 in round-robin to cut the field from five to four teams and determine seeding, Pittston shut out Hanover, 10-0, in the July 2 semifinals.

DISTRICT 16 9-11-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Greater Pittston Area reached the Saturday championship game when it defeated Township, 5-3, in seven innings Wednesday.

GPA was scheduled to play Mountain Top in Saturday’s final.

Mountain Top defeated Township, 14-10, July 2.

GPA was 1-1 and Township 0-2 during the round-robin to determine bracket seeding.

DISTRICT 16 8-10-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Plains eliminated Greater Pittston Area, 6-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

GPA had finished 2-1 and in second place out of four teams during round-robin play, which wrapped up with a 15-0 win over Hanover in three innings July 2.

DISTRICT 31 JUNIOR BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area and Back Mountain split the first two games, setting up a third and title-deciding game that was scheduled for Saturday.

GWA won, 13-11, Tuesday and Back Mountain won, 10-5, Thursday.

Nick Little went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI in the win.

Prestyn Reeves had two hits and an RBI.

Connor Krakosky earned the win with a save from Mitchell Rusinchak.

DISTRICT 31 MAJOR BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area finished 2-3 and missed out on the semifinals on a tiebreaker.

GWA dropped its final game, 18-6, to Kingston/Forty Fort July 3.

DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area earned a spot in the district championship game that was scheduled for Saturday.

After going 3-2 to finish third in the round-robin, GWA won at second-seeded Kingston/Forty Fort, 12-0, Wednesday.

GWA defeated Northwest, 13-2, in four innings July 2 and lost its first meeting with Kingston/Forty Fort, 7-6, the next day.

DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLD SOFTBALL

Northwest eliminated Greater Wyoming Area, 19-2, in three innings in the July 3 semifinal.