ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

DISTRICT 16-31 LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKkuv_0gaQwK9P00
Moutain Top’s Bryn Grobelny (5) is tagged out at the plate by PA Softball’s pitcher Ainsley Lear. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston used a five-run first inning to get it started toward a 13-2, five-inning victory over Mountain Top in Tuesday’s District 16 8-10-year-old softball championship game.

Isabella Kroski had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Ainsley Lear struck out 10 to lead the win.

Natalie McAndrew walked in the first inning, then Pittston had five straight hits, highlighted by a Sophia Laudato triple and Ava Thomas double.

Lydia Luvender and Laudato had two hits each while McAndrew, Sara Basile, Lexi Bartle and Lear had one.

After going 4-0 in round-robin to cut the field from five to four teams and determine seeding, Pittston shut out Hanover, 10-0, in the July 2 semifinals.

DISTRICT 16 9-11-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Greater Pittston Area reached the Saturday championship game when it defeated Township, 5-3, in seven innings Wednesday.

GPA was scheduled to play Mountain Top in Saturday’s final.

Mountain Top defeated Township, 14-10, July 2.

GPA was 1-1 and Township 0-2 during the round-robin to determine bracket seeding.

DISTRICT 16 8-10-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Plains eliminated Greater Pittston Area, 6-1, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

GPA had finished 2-1 and in second place out of four teams during round-robin play, which wrapped up with a 15-0 win over Hanover in three innings July 2.

DISTRICT 31 JUNIOR BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area and Back Mountain split the first two games, setting up a third and title-deciding game that was scheduled for Saturday.

GWA won, 13-11, Tuesday and Back Mountain won, 10-5, Thursday.

Nick Little went 3-for-3 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI in the win.

Prestyn Reeves had two hits and an RBI.

Connor Krakosky earned the win with a save from Mitchell Rusinchak.

DISTRICT 31 MAJOR BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area finished 2-3 and missed out on the semifinals on a tiebreaker.

GWA dropped its final game, 18-6, to Kingston/Forty Fort July 3.

DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Greater Wyoming Area earned a spot in the district championship game that was scheduled for Saturday.

After going 3-2 to finish third in the round-robin, GWA won at second-seeded Kingston/Forty Fort, 12-0, Wednesday.

GWA defeated Northwest, 13-2, in four innings July 2 and lost its first meeting with Kingston/Forty Fort, 7-6, the next day.

DISTRICT 31 8-10-YEAR-OLD SOFTBALL

Northwest eliminated Greater Wyoming Area, 19-2, in three innings in the July 3 semifinal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area moves up in class in football, track and field

District and state title pursuits will be more difficult for Wyoming Area teams and athletes in two of the school’s most successful sports during the next two years. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized all classifications – including co-ops, teams voluntarily playing up and forced moves under the competition formula – this week for the two-year sports cycle of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school sports years.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Schutter, Macciocco help AAU team to semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter and Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco each made major contributions Wednesday through Friday as the NEPA Elite Cooper 17U AAU boys basketball team made it to the semifinals of the 17U Casino division of The Hoop Group’s Atlantic City Jam Fest.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Sunday Dispatch

Zach Kostik

Zach Kostik lives in Wyoming with his parents, Brian and Donna Kostik, and has spent his entire life in the district. Throughout his time at Wyoming Area, Zach has participated in many different activities. They include soccer (which he played for six years), track and field, Science Olympiad, and Student Council. Outside of school, Zach works his part-time job and likes to draw and try different sports in his free time. His favorite subjects are math and science.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

William Pepe

William Pepe resides in West Pittston with his father. During his time at Wyoming Area, he was a stage manager for the Wyoming Area Drama Club, and he participated in football as an offensive and a defensive end. Outside of school, William enjoys playing and listening to music and holds a part-time job, working close to thirty-five hours a week.
WYOMING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Top, PA
City
Hanover, PA
Pittston, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittston, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Kiwanis to hold golf tournament

PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Emanon Country Club. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tee off at 2 p.m. The cost is $85 per golfer; foursomes and single golfers are welcomed. The cost includes golfing, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Farming history on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A celebration of our area's farming history was on display this weekend in Wyoming County. The tractor took center stage over the weekend at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. Vendors set up tents; there was food too. The weekend also served as a bit of a history...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
WBRE

Grab and go meals return to East Stroudsburg schools

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new bill signed by the president is making it easier for schools to feed their students this summer. Last month, President Biden signed the ‘Keeping Kids Fed Act that allows pandemic-era meal waivers, such s grab and go lunches, to continue throughout this summer. Karen ‘Mama K’ Kirschner […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Gpa#Saturd
Newswatch 16

Giants Despair Hillclimb returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center. The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought its stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
webbweekly.com

Rev. Rex A. Baker, 61

Rev. Rex A. Baker, 61, of Loyalsock, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Gatehouse of UPMC Williamsport. Rex was born on December 9, 1960 in Williamsport to Donald L. and Eva Mae (Koch) Baker. He was a graduate of Loyalsock High School and worked for Andritz for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
pahomepage.com

Stroudsburg Jet Ski Drowning

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast (7/10/22) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.8.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.8.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.7.22 (4:30 AM)
STROUDSBURG, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Zachary Pitcavage

Zack lives in Exeter with his mother, Maryjo Cunningham. He is an active member of the National Honor Society and Guitar Ensemble. His favorite subject is math because it does not require an extensive interpretation but usually has precise answers. A memorable moment for Zack is playing music with Billy...
EXETER, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Stephen Cheetham

Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Berry farm longs for rain before season wraps up

MUNCY, Pa. — At the Green Barn Berry Farm in Lycoming County, berry season is in full swing. People from all over come here to pick their berries. "We are picking red raspberries and they look great. I have already eaten probably half a pint myself," Mark Vanderlin of Montoursville said.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Times News

Lake Hauto search continues for missing swimmer

Divers and search teams spent their second day Saturday in Lake Hauto looking for a Panther Valley man in his early 20s who reportedly jumped into the waters from a boat and became distressed. The call came around 5 p.m. Friday. Dive teams from Lehighton and Ryan Township were on...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

703
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy