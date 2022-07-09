ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNv8Q_0gaQwINx00

Greater Pittston finished alone in second place of the Wyoming Valley American Legion Senior Baseball League standings, earning a bye into and home field for the four-team, double-elimination portion of the league playoffs, which were scheduled to start Saturday.

Swoyersville went 12-0, handing Greater Pittston two of its losses in a 9-3 regular season. Greater Pittston finished three games ahead of the rest of the pack in the seven-team league.

After Swoyersville downed visiting Greater Pittston, 7-3, July 2, the second-place team closed out the schedule with three straight wins.

Greater Pittston won at Back Mountain, 9-2, July 3, then swept Mountain Post, 8-4 and 8-6, in a Wednesday doubleheader.

Devin Markert led the offense with three hits against Back Mountain. Dylan Melberger, Ethan Elmes and Jason Wiedl reached base three times each.

Adam Felinski and Hunter Lawall handled the pitching. Felinski allowed just two unearned runs in four innings. Lawall limited Back Mountain to one baserunner while striking out five in three innings.

After completing the last inning of a suspended game against Mountain Post, Greater Pittston also won the full game.

Lawall had three hits while Kyle Skutack had two hits and drove in three runs. Melberger and Elmes also had two hits.

Elmes and Markert allowed just one baserunner while combining for four innings of scoreless relief.

YOUTH

The Greater Pittston team is 5-4 after splitting the last four games, three of which were decided by one run and the other by two.

Greater Wyoming has lost five straight to slip to 2-8.

PREP

Greater Pittston suffered its first loss, but came back with two more wins to remain in first place with a 7-1 record.

It has outscored opponents, 79-21.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sunday Dispatch

DISTRICT 16-31 LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Pittston used a five-run first inning to get it started toward a 13-2, five-inning victory over Mountain Top in Tuesday’s District 16 8-10-year-old softball championship game. Isabella Kroski had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Ainsley Lear struck out 10 to lead the win. Natalie...
PITTSTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Schutter, Macciocco help AAU team to semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter and Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco each made major contributions Wednesday through Friday as the NEPA Elite Cooper 17U AAU boys basketball team made it to the semifinals of the 17U Casino division of The Hoop Group’s Atlantic City Jam Fest.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Sunday Dispatch

William Pepe

William Pepe resides in West Pittston with his father. During his time at Wyoming Area, he was a stage manager for the Wyoming Area Drama Club, and he participated in football as an offensive and a defensive end. Outside of school, William enjoys playing and listening to music and holds a part-time job, working close to thirty-five hours a week.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area moves up in class in football, track and field

District and state title pursuits will be more difficult for Wyoming Area teams and athletes in two of the school’s most successful sports during the next two years. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized all classifications – including co-ops, teams voluntarily playing up and forced moves under the competition formula – this week for the two-year sports cycle of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school sports years.
WYOMING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyoming, PA
Pittston, PA
Sports
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Swoyersville, PA
State
Wyoming State
City
Pittston, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Kiwanis to hold golf tournament

PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Emanon Country Club. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tee off at 2 p.m. The cost is $85 per golfer; foursomes and single golfers are welcomed. The cost includes golfing, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center. The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought its stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Farming history on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A celebration of our area's farming history was on display this weekend in Wyoming County. The tractor took center stage over the weekend at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. Vendors set up tents; there was food too. The weekend also served as a bit of a history...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Giants Despair Hillclimb returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#American Legion#Mountain Post
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Newswatch 16

Community fun day held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our City Too community center hosted the fun day at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton on Sunday. There was food, drinks, music, and dodgeball along with free haircuts. "What we have is awesome man, these kids they haven't stopped running around. And it's nice out...
SCRANTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunday Dispatch

Stephen Cheetham

Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Basma Al-Salem

Basma Al-Salem resides in West Pittston with both of her parents. She is involved in the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also did hair for the Drama Club and participated on the track and field team from 7th to 10th grade. She loves to read and decorate things. Her favorite subject in school is social studies because she loves learning about the history of the world. Her most memorable moments are the times spent with her friends. The teacher that influenced her most throughout high school is Mrs. Pikas. Mrs. Pikas believed in Basma and through talking about Basma’s religion made Basma love her faith even more.
PITTSTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Anabell Estrella

Anabell resides in Wyoming with her mother, who she looks up to because her mom always supports her in her decisions. Anabell works two part-time jobs at Pizza Loven and Price Chopper, where she works twenty hours a week. Some of her favorite things are shopping with her friends and doing her nails. Anabell would describe herself as hardworking, understanding, and sometimes stubborn.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Alexandria Schatzel

Alexandria resides in West Wyoming with her mom Sherry. Alexandria enjoys hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. She also works a part-time job, averaging about 20 hours per week. Alexandria’s favorite subject is psychology; she finds it very interesting and finds it helpful to know why someone behaves the way they do. Many of her favorite memories are centered on her time at track and field.
WEST WYOMING, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

The Pittston Kiwanis Club recognized two Pittston Area graduates who participated in the school’s Key Club this past year. Rhiannon Okuniewski and Zhi Long Lin received Service Awards for their dedication to serving their community and upholding core values of Key Club International (leadership, character building, caring and inclusiveness). Pittston Kiwanian Sal Bernardi, right, makes the presentation.
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Lee Brice concert could fill city of Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Yuengling's Stars and Stripes Celebration is on to round two, returning to Pottsville for the first time since 2019. The event stretches blocks, from the Yuengling Brewery to the main stage, at the intersection of Laurel Boulevard and North Railroad Street. With live performances on three stages, dozens of vendors, and several beer gardens Yuengling is bringing to the party.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

703
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy