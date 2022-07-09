ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, PA

Wyoming Area moves up in class in football, track and field

By Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNv8Q_0gaQwDyK00

District and state title pursuits will be more difficult for Wyoming Area teams and athletes in two of the school’s most successful sports during the next two years.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized all classifications – including co-ops, teams voluntarily playing up and forced moves under the competition formula – this week for the two-year sports cycle of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school sports years.

Wyoming Area moves from Class 3A to 4A in football and from Class 2A to 3A in both boys and girls track and field. Drew Mruk won a state Class 2A javelin title for the Warriors this spring. Wyoming Area won the 2019 state football championship in Class 3A.

The PIAA uses three-grade enrollment figures – split by boys and girls – and recalculates every two years.

Wyoming Area classifications for the next two years will be based on 272 boys and 241 girls. Pittston Area’s enrollment is 392 boys and 384 girls.

Wyoming Area will be in Class 4A out of six classes in baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and football. It will be Class 3A out of four classes in boys soccer and Class 2A in girls soccer. It will also be Class 3A, the larger of two classes, in boys golf, but Class 2A in girls golf. It remains Class 2A, the lower of two classes, in wrestling, both swimming, both tennis, both lacrosse and both cross country. The Lady Warriors will stay in Class A, the smallest of three, in field hockey.

Pittston Area is Class 5A in the six-class sports – football, basketball, baseball and softball. In the four-class sports – girls volleyball, both soccers – Pittston Area is 3A. It is Class 3A in the two-class sports, with the exception of boys swimming where it is 2A. The Lady Patriots are Class 2A, the middle of three, in field hockey and also 2A, the smaller of two, in girls lacrosse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sunday Dispatch

DISTRICT 16-31 LITTLE LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Pittston used a five-run first inning to get it started toward a 13-2, five-inning victory over Mountain Top in Tuesday’s District 16 8-10-year-old softball championship game. Isabella Kroski had three hits, including a home run and a triple, and Ainsley Lear struck out 10 to lead the win. Natalie...
PITTSTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Schutter, Macciocco help AAU team to semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Wyoming Area’s Dane Schutter and Old Forge’s Joe Macciocco each made major contributions Wednesday through Friday as the NEPA Elite Cooper 17U AAU boys basketball team made it to the semifinals of the 17U Casino division of The Hoop Group’s Atlantic City Jam Fest.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Sunday Dispatch

William Pepe

William Pepe resides in West Pittston with his father. During his time at Wyoming Area, he was a stage manager for the Wyoming Area Drama Club, and he participated in football as an offensive and a defensive end. Outside of school, William enjoys playing and listening to music and holds a part-time job, working close to thirty-five hours a week.
WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Kiwanis to hold golf tournament

PITTSTON — Pittston Kiwanis Annual Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Emanon Country Club. Registration begins at 1 p.m. with tee off at 2 p.m. The cost is $85 per golfer; foursomes and single golfers are welcomed. The cost includes golfing, cart, light lunch, dinner, awards and gifts.
PITTSTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Wyoming, PA
Wyoming, PA
Football
Wyoming, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Wyoming State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Pittston, PA
Sports
Wyoming, PA
Sports
Pittston, PA
Education
Pittston, PA
Football
City
Pittston, PA
Newswatch 16

Farming history on display in Tunkhannock

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — A celebration of our area's farming history was on display this weekend in Wyoming County. The tractor took center stage over the weekend at Lazybrook Park in Tunkhannock. Vendors set up tents; there was food too. The weekend also served as a bit of a history...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Newswatch 16

Giants Despair Hillclimb returns to Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's the green light for the annual racing weekend in Laurel Run near Wilkes-Barre. "We have another running of the Giants Despair Hillclimb, it's been going on since 1906 it's a tradition to the town you know covid kind of put a halt to one year but the last few years we've been back up and running good. We have 94 cars this year so you know it's the price of gas and how the world is today it's a good show out," said Bill Feist, Vice President of Giants Despair Hillclimb Association.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Stephen Cheetham

Stephen Cheetham lives in Wyoming and enjoys being an intern at Restored Church in his free time. When Stephen is not interning, he is working at Wegmans. His favorite subject in school is history; Stephen loves learning about the origins of many things and finding the answers to things. Stephen often laughs and makes others laugh, especially when he recalls this one story about a teacher’s cat. Mr. Vest, a former Wyoming Area teacher, helped Stephen grow as a person who loves music and follows his faith.
WYOMING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Girls Soccer#American Football#Highschoolsports#Piaa#Pittston Area
Sunday Dispatch

Basma Al-Salem

Basma Al-Salem resides in West Pittston with both of her parents. She is involved in the National Honor Society and Key Club. She also did hair for the Drama Club and participated on the track and field team from 7th to 10th grade. She loves to read and decorate things. Her favorite subject in school is social studies because she loves learning about the history of the world. Her most memorable moments are the times spent with her friends. The teacher that influenced her most throughout high school is Mrs. Pikas. Mrs. Pikas believed in Basma and through talking about Basma’s religion made Basma love her faith even more.
PITTSTON, PA
Sunday Dispatch

WA Class of 1982 holds 40th reunion

LAFLIN — The Wyoming Area class of 1982 held a 40th Class Reunion on Saturday, July 2, at the grounds of the Oblates of St. Joseph, hosted by fellow classmate Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ. A special Mass of Thanksgiving and Remembrance was held one hour prior to the start...
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Cyclists ride to support Go Joe

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The latest event supporting Go Joe 25 took place Sunday afternoon in Luzerne County and gave more of an incentive than just helping those at St. Joseph's Center. The Cycle Yard in Pittston brought its stationary cycling bikes to Susquehanna Brewing Company in Jenkins Township.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

MYST coming to Mountain Top

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Luzerne County devotees of a popular Jim Thorpe eatery have good reason to get misty eyed: MYST is coming to Mountain Top. Co-owner Joshua Crownover confirmed that he and his business partners have purchased the building at 12 Kirby Ave. which formerly was home to Lanahu Ales, where they plan to open a restaurant similar to MYST.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sunday Dispatch

Alexandria Schatzel

Alexandria resides in West Wyoming with her mom Sherry. Alexandria enjoys hiking, fishing, and other outdoor activities. She also works a part-time job, averaging about 20 hours per week. Alexandria’s favorite subject is psychology; she finds it very interesting and finds it helpful to know why someone behaves the way they do. Many of her favorite memories are centered on her time at track and field.
WEST WYOMING, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Anabell Estrella

Anabell resides in Wyoming with her mother, who she looks up to because her mom always supports her in her decisions. Anabell works two part-time jobs at Pizza Loven and Price Chopper, where she works twenty hours a week. Some of her favorite things are shopping with her friends and doing her nails. Anabell would describe herself as hardworking, understanding, and sometimes stubborn.
WYOMING, PA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to do in Scranton, PA

Nestled away in the northeast of Pennsylvania is Scranton; a surprisingly scenic city that acts as the cultural and commercial capital of Lackawanna County. Once a coal mining, railroad and industrial powerhouse, it is now mostly known for being the setting of the hit TV show ‘The Office’.
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Community fun day held in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Our City Too community center hosted the fun day at Charles Sumner Elementary School in Scranton on Sunday. There was food, drinks, music, and dodgeball along with free haircuts. "What we have is awesome man, these kids they haven't stopped running around. And it's nice out...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

VFW Benefit for Anthony in Muncy

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community is coming together to support a local man after a near-death accident. Friends, family, and members of the community came out to the VFW in Muncy for a benefit for Anthony Mitchell. To see all these people here, it’s overwhelming number one and I’m glad they came out. […]
MUNCY, PA
Times Leader

Vintage steamer draws a crowd to Mountain Top

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Railfans with cameras in hand and a sold-out crowd of sightseers descended on the Reading & Northern’s Railroad’s Penobscot Yard on Saturday as steam locomotive 425 made an appearance to haul vintage passenger coaches to Jim Thorpe and back for a benefit excursion to raise funds for the Rotary Club of Mountain Top, as seen here. The locomotive actually pulled into town on Friday and spent the night in the yard, where railfans from around the region photographed it well into the night.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
Sunday Dispatch

Sunday Dispatch

703
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Pittston, PA News, Sports, Obituaries, and Events

 https://www.psdispatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy