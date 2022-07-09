Wyoming Area moves up in class in football, track and field

District and state title pursuits will be more difficult for Wyoming Area teams and athletes in two of the school’s most successful sports during the next two years.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association finalized all classifications – including co-ops, teams voluntarily playing up and forced moves under the competition formula – this week for the two-year sports cycle of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 high school sports years.

Wyoming Area moves from Class 3A to 4A in football and from Class 2A to 3A in both boys and girls track and field. Drew Mruk won a state Class 2A javelin title for the Warriors this spring. Wyoming Area won the 2019 state football championship in Class 3A.

The PIAA uses three-grade enrollment figures – split by boys and girls – and recalculates every two years.

Wyoming Area classifications for the next two years will be based on 272 boys and 241 girls. Pittston Area’s enrollment is 392 boys and 384 girls.

Wyoming Area will be in Class 4A out of six classes in baseball, softball, boys and girls basketball and football. It will be Class 3A out of four classes in boys soccer and Class 2A in girls soccer. It will also be Class 3A, the larger of two classes, in boys golf, but Class 2A in girls golf. It remains Class 2A, the lower of two classes, in wrestling, both swimming, both tennis, both lacrosse and both cross country. The Lady Warriors will stay in Class A, the smallest of three, in field hockey.

Pittston Area is Class 5A in the six-class sports – football, basketball, baseball and softball. In the four-class sports – girls volleyball, both soccers – Pittston Area is 3A. It is Class 3A in the two-class sports, with the exception of boys swimming where it is 2A. The Lady Patriots are Class 2A, the middle of three, in field hockey and also 2A, the smaller of two, in girls lacrosse.