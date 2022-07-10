ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream

By Abbey
 3 days ago
The mint green house located on Riverside Drive in St. Cloud is hitting the market. Built back in 1940, this home is like stepping back in time, in the most...

AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Business For Sale Includes a Massive Ferris Wheel

If you're looking to own your own business, this venue for sale in Minnesota right now comes complete with its own Ferris wheel. One of the most unique business properties in Minnesota is up for sale right now, and if your offer is accepted, it includes its famous Ferris wheel. The venue has been known as Betty Danger's Country Club and is located in northeast Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Watch Out: Another Invasive Plant Just Spotted in Rochester

There are a lot of trees and plants that are growing in southeast Minnesota right now, including a few that shouldn't be here-- like this invasive plant I just spotted. We've heard for several years already about how some invasive plants have found their way to Rochester and southeast Minnesota. Like, say, the always-nasty wild parsnip. (It's the invasive plant you don't want to touch because touching even a small part of it and then being exposed to sunlight can cause some really not-so-fun burns.)
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Justin Sutherland shares brief update, picture of injury inflicted by boat propeller

Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland has posted his first update since suffering serious injuries in a freak boating accident on Fourth of July weekend. The former Iron Chef contestant who owns Twin Cities restaurants including Handsome Hog posted a picture to Instagram showing some of the injuries he sustained when he was struck by a propeller after falling from his boat on the St. Croix River July 3.
ACCIDENTS
KEYC

Minnesota’s first Slim Chicken’s restaurant opens in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents wanting a taste of fresh chicken have a new restaurant to try out. Today is the grand opening of Minnesota’s first ever Slim Chicken’s restaurant located in Mankato. The restaurant will be taking over the spot on Madison Avenue that most-recently housed Grizzly’s...
KDHL AM 920

International Business Icon From Minnesota Passes Away

Kathleen G. Putrah, CEO of KGPCo in Faribault, Mn. passed away Friday at the age of 80 at her home surrounded by family. Putrah owned and operated a successful international company long before many women were given the opportunity to be in such leadership positions. Heidi Nelson, Executive Director of...
FARIBAULT, MN
MIX 94.9

17 Foods Andrew Zimmern Recommends at the Minnesota State Fair

Celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern is known for eating crazy food all over the world, but when he is home in Minnesota at the State Fair he considers himself a traditionalist:. Every year there’s a list of new food booths, serving every type of novelty deep-fried and on-a-stick creations, but when it comes down to it, half of the food sales comes from top 10 classic items. I am a traditionalist when it comes to state fair foods, so I don’t stray too far from the cheese curds and footlong hot dogs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota has the Largest One of These in the World

It's essentially an enormous hole in the ground. But it's ours. And it is the biggest one of its kind in the world. Northern Minnesota is home to the largest open-pit, iron-ore mine in the world. In Hibbing, you can tour the new viewing area of the Hull-Rust-Mahoning Mine, which dates to the late 1800s and is still in operation to this day.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
ALBERT LEA, MN
