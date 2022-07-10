ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking for love? These are the best cities find it, Zillow study shows

By Aaron Tolentino, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(KRON) — Are you looking for love?

Well, you might want to move to one of these cities, according to a new study by real-estate marketplace company Zillow. The company determined which U.S. cities had the highest rate of singles for their area.

Zillow ranks 2022’s hottest housing markets

In 2019, roughly four in 10 or 38% of U.S. adults (ages 25 to 54) were single, which means neither married nor living with a partner, according to Pew Research Center . That number is up from 29% in 1990.

With the growing amount of singles nationwide, Zillow ranked the top destinations in the country to meet others who are also living single. It ranked the 100 largest cities based on factors such as the density of singles in an area, available rental listings, and rental affordability for singles.

Based on those factors, Zillow compiled a top 10 list. Wichita, Kansas claimed the top spot on the list, and four of the top 10 cities are in Texas.

Top 10 best metros for singles to move to for love, according to Zillow

  1. Wichita, KS
  2. Austin, TX
  3. Milwaukee, WI
  4. Denver, CO
  5. San Antonio, TX
  6. Houston, TX
  7. Dallas, TX
  8. Seattle, WA
  9. Washington, DC
  10. Boston, MA

“Remote work has opened up housing possibilities all over the country. If untethered from an office, singles can move to places that offer more affordability and a vibrant singles scene. Metro areas like Wichita, where your housing dollar stretches further, are particularly appealing at a time when, nationally, rents are nearly 16% higher than last year.”

Amanda Pendleton, Zillow home trends expert

Methodology

Out of the 100 largest U.S. cities Zillow analyzed, the company used four main variables to compile its top 10.

  • Inventory per single means how many rental listings there are in an area for every single person. The places with more inventory for singles scored higher in this category.
  • Share of singles in an area are places that had more singles, according to the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
  • Typical rent prices for cities that had lower average rent prices ranked higher in the 100.
  • Sharing of affordable rental listings reflects the share of the market based on the incomes of single individuals, also based on 2020 Census data.

More on the methodology can be read here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Motorcycle crash sends driver to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in Rochester. It happened at the intersection of Bay Street and Niagara Street around 9:15 p.m. According to police, the 44-year-old motorcycle driver was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said traffic tickets were issued, but no criminal charges.
ROCHESTER, NY
The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

