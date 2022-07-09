ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

By Tannock Blair, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQgZm_0gaQjOZg00

DETROIT (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires.

The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.

The best new and used cheap cars

On Friday, July 8, Ford expanded their recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs after getting reports of five more fires.

To check if the recall applies to your vehicle, use the NHTSA website recall page .

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Man dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man died after falling into Chautauqua Lake Saturday afternoon, police say. At 1:24 p.m. Saturday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an adult male who had fallen into Chautauqua Lake in the area of Martha’s Vineyard. The Fluvanna Fire...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
FOXBusiness

Ford to recall 2.9M vehicles over gear problem

F FORD MOTOR CO. 11.25 -1.02 -8.31%. "Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2013-2019 Escape, 2013-2018 C-Max, 2013-2016 Fusion, 2013-2021 Transit Connect, and 2015-2018 Edge vehicles," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wrote in its report. "The bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission may degrade or detach.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Vehicles#Ford Motor Company#Ford Expedition#Lincoln Navigator#Nhtsa#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
SFGate

Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda, Cadillac/GMC, Subaru/Toyota

Manufacturer Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2006-2014 Ridgeline vehicles that were sold, or ever registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin. An accumulation of road salt may cause the frame mounting surface, where the fuel tank mounting bands are attached, to corrode and possibly detach the fuel tank, which can result in a fuel leak.
CARS
CBS New York

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

DETROIT — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignition switches are off.The company also announced Friday that it's recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings. On Friday, the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 vehicles from the 2021 model year after getting reports...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Male in his 30’s shot and killed on Jefferson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department, along with the Major Crimes Unit, is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they were told a male victim in his 30’s was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via private vehicle. Medical professionals told police that the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

21-year-old dies in e-bike, vehicle crash in NY

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 21-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Montgomery, New York on Saturday. According to New York State Police, troopers responded to State Route 52 between Belair Road and Harts Lane in the town of Montgomery at 12:44 a.m. for a report of a car and bike collision. […]
The Detroit Free Press

Nissan, Dodge among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for June 24 through July 1, including a Nissan recall involving 322,671 units and a Dodge recall involving 270,904 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating double shooting on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victims are a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman and they were shot at least one time in their lower bodies. The victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Walworth woman arrested for leaving 17-month-old child alone at home

WALWORTH, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a Walworth woman for child endangerment on Wednesday. 32-year-old Ashlie Bauer of Starflower Court was arrested in the Town of Walworth after it was alleged she knowingly left a 17-month-old child unsupervised at a residence for three-and-a-half hours.
WALWORTH, NY
fordauthority.com

Impressive 1995 Ford E-350 4X4 Motorhome Up For Auction

Converted Ford vans and other models are a hot item for people with an affinity for camping. We’ve seen quite a few of these modified vans up for sale in recent months, including a 2015 Ford Transit 250 with a modern interior and another with a simpler setup, as well as a 2008 Ford E-150 Sportsmobile converted into a camper. Now, there’s another converted Ford camper van up for sale at Cars & Bids, and though it’s a bit older than the other examples, this converted Ford E-350 motorhome has myriad options to offer.
BUYING CARS
News 8 WROC

Teen, man expected to survive Rochester shooting on Bay St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were shot Saturday evening on Bay Street near Frances Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a private vehicle took the victims to Rochester General Hospital. Officers said the victims were a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man, and they were both...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy