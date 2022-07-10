ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey mounts a plaque in his honour on family memorial bench

By Laura Armstrong
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dMRl_0gaQgs9P00

SINGER Tom Parker’s widow ­Kelsey has mounted a plaque in his honour on a ­family memorial bench.

Kelsey was joined by relatives to place it on the seat originally dedicated to an uncle who died of cancer aged 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxwCH_0gaQgs9P00
Tom Parker’s widow ­Kelsey has mounted a plaque in his honour on a ­family memorial bench Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o3VDy_0gaQgs9P00
Tom, 33, died from brain cancer in March Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The Wanted star Tom and Kelsey, of Bromley, South London, had ­kids Aurelia, three, and Bodhi, 20 months.

He was 33 when he died from brain cancer in March.

The plaque reads: "Thomas Anthony Parker - Loving Husband, Son & Father Forever In Our Hearts 04.08.88 - 30.03.22"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wME4H_0gaQgs9P00
The plaque reads: 'Thomas Anthony Parker - Loving Husband, Son & Father Forever In Our Hearts 04.08.88 - 30.03.22' Credit: Instagram

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

