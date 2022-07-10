ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EXPLAINER: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and ELAINE KURTENBACH
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Um8jm_0gaQeV7E00
Sri Lanka Protesters stand on a vandalised police water canon truck and shout slogans at the entrance to president's official residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, July 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Eranga Jayawardena)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka's prime minister said late last month that the island nation's debt-laden economy had "collapsed" as it runs out of money to pay for food and fuel. Short of cash to pay for imports of such necessities and already defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faced in turning around an economy he said was heading for "rock bottom." On Saturday both he and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed to resign amid mounting pressure from protesters who stormed both their residences and set fire to one of them.

Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages and lining up for hours to try to buy scarce fuel. It's a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

___

HOW SERIOUS IS THIS CRISIS?

The government owes $51 billion and is unable to make interest payments on its loans, let alone put a dent in the amount borrowed. Tourism, an important engine of economic growth, has sputtered because of the pandemic and concerns about safety after terror attacks in 2019. And its currency has collapsed by 80%, making imports more expensive and worsening inflation that is already out of control, with food costs rising 57%, according to official data.

The result is a country hurtling towards bankruptcy, with hardly any money to import gasoline, milk, cooking gas and toilet paper.

Political corruption is also a problem; not only did it play a role in the country squandering its wealth, but it also complicates any financial rescue for Sri Lanka.

Anit Mukherjee, a policy fellow and economist at the Center for Global Development in Washington, said any assistance from the IMF or World Bank should come with strict conditions to make sure the aid isn’t mismanaged.

Still, Mukherjee noted that Sri Lanka sits in one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, so letting a country of such strategic significance collapse is not an option.

___

HOW IS IT AFFECTING REAL PEOPLE?

Tropical Sri Lanka normally is not lacking for food, but people are going hungry. The U.N. World Food Program says nearly nine of 10 families are skipping meals or otherwise skimping to stretch out their food, while 3 million are receiving emergency humanitarian aid.

Doctors have resorted to social media to try to get critical supplies of equipment and medicine. Growing numbers of Sri Lankans are seeking passports to go overseas in search of work. Government workers have been given an extra day off for three months to allow them time to grow their own food.

In short, people are suffering and desperate for things to improve.

___

WHY IS THE ECONOMY IN SUCH DIRE STRAITS?

Economists say the crisis stems from domestic factors such as years of mismanagement and corruption.

Much of the public's ire has focused on President Rajapaksa and his brother, former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The latter resigned in May after weeks of anti-government protests that eventually turned violent.

Conditions have been deteriorating for the past several years. In 2019, Easter suicide bombings at churches and hotels killed more than 260 people. That devastated tourism, a key source of foreign exchange.

The government needed to boost its revenues as foreign debt for big infrastructure projects soared, but instead Rajapaksa pushed through the largest tax cuts in Sri Lankan history. The tax cuts were recently were reversed, but only after creditors downgraded Sri Lanka’s ratings, blocking it from borrowing more money as its foreign reserves sank. Then tourism flatlined again during the pandemic.

In April 2021, Rajapaksa suddenly banned imports of chemical fertilizers. The push for organic farming caught farmers by surprise and decimated staple rice crops, driving prices higher. To save on foreign exchange, imports of other items deemed to be luxuries also were banned. Meanwhile, the Ukraine war has pushed prices of food and oil higher. Inflation was near 40% and food prices were up nearly 60% in May.

___

WHY DID THE PRIME MINISTER SAY THE ECONOMY HAS COLLAPSED?

The stark declaration in June by Wickremesinghe, who is in his sixth term as prime minister, threatened to undermine any confidence in the state of the economy and didn’t reflect any specific new development. The prime minister appeared to be underscoring the challenges facing his government as it seeks help from the IMF and confronts criticism over the lack of improvement since he took office weeks earlier. The comment might have been intended to try to buy more time and support as he tries to get the economy back on track.

The Finance Ministry said Sri Lanka had only $25 million in usable foreign reserves. That has left it without the wherewithal to pay for imports, let alone repay billions in debt.

Meanwhile the Sri Lankan rupee has weakened in value to about 360 to the U.S. dollar. That makes costs of imports even more prohibitive. Sri Lanka has suspended repayment of about $7 billion in foreign loans due this year out of $25 billion to be repaid by 2026.

___

WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT DOING ABOUT THE CRISIS?

So far Sri Lanka has been muddling through, mainly supported by $4 billion in credit lines from India. An Indian delegation came to the capital, Colombo, in June for talks on more assistance, but Wickremesinghe warned against expecting India to keep Sri Lanka afloat for long.

“Sri Lanka pins last hopes on IMF,” read a June headline in the Colombo Times. The government is in negotiations with the IMF on a bailout plan, and Wickremesinghe has said he expected to have a preliminary agreement later this summer.

Sri Lanka has also sought more help from China. Other governments like the U.S., Japan and Australia have provided a few hundred million dollars in support.

Earlier in June, the United Nations launched a worldwide public appeal for assistance. So far, projected funding barely scratches the surface of the $6 billion the country needs to stay afloat over the next six months.

To counter Sri Lanka's fuel shortage, Wickremesinghe told The Associated Press in a recent interview that he would consider buying more steeply discounted oil from Russia.

___

Kurtenbach, the AP’s Asia business editor, contributed from Bangkok.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters

Sri Lankan police fired tear gas Saturday at protesters demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government resign over the island nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory. Thousands of protesters carrying Sri Lankan flags rode on the relatively few vehicles on the roads due to an acute fuel shortage,...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Rajapaksa brothers ‘blocked from fleeing’ Sri Lanka as rule of political dynasty comes to undignified end

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa was caught in a standoff on Tuesday with airport immigration staff who blocked him from leaving the country.Mass street protests have spread across the country and thousands of anti-government protesters stormed into and occupied the presidential palace on Saturday, demanding Mr Rajapaksa’s resignation over an unprecedented economic crisis that has resulted in severe hardship to ordinary citizens.The government has insisted that 73-year-old Mr Rajapaksa, who for months refused to resign “under any circumstances”, will officially step down from his post on Wednesday.The president had fled from his official residence before thousands of people...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Summons Emergency Party Leaders Meeting After Street Unrest

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's Prime Minister on Saturday summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders after protesters stormed the president's house in the commercial capital Colombo amid growing anger over the government's handling of an economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe also requested the speaker to summon parliament, a statement...
WORLD
Reuters

Explainer: How Sri Lanka spiralled into crisis

July 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka's economic crisis looks to have finally toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, likely headed to the Maldives, hours before he was to have left office.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Independent

Sri Lanka’s political turmoil escalates as protesters demand ‘clean start’

Angry protesters forced Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister, one a powerful war veteran, the other a seasoned six-times premier, to resign after storming the former’s official residence and setting fire to the latter’s home.Hundreds of thousands of protesters from across the South Asian nation converged on Colombo on Saturday despite a severe shortage of fuel that has brought the country to a standstill. Men and women from all walks of life contributed towards fuel to travel by buses, forced the stalled train lines to resume service, and walked on foot for hours, defying a Friday night curfew to...
PROTESTS
UPI News

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees country

July 12 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country on a military jet amid protests calling for his resignation. Rajapaksa who had been in hiding after protesters stormed his residence on Saturday departed on a military jet, CNN and the BBC reported. The departure comes hours...
WORLD
The Independent

President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

As Sri Lanka's crisis reached its climax this weekend, two men in the center of the turmoil brought about by the country's economic collapse promised they would heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign. One is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country's most influential family who was still clinging to power. The other is Rajapaksa's chosen prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abyss. On Saturday, massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, broke into Rajapaksa's official...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Imf#Government Of Sri Lanka#Colombo#Sri Lankans
AFP

Sri Lanka president flees to Maldives ahead of expected resignation

Sri Lanka's embattled president flew out of his country to the Maldives early Wednesday, in a likely prelude to his resignation after months of widespread protests against his island nation's worst-ever economic crisis. The prime minister's office confirmed Wednesday that Rajapaksa had left the country, but said it had no schedule for any resignation announcement.
INDIA
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka’s political chaos persists as crisis talks go on

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A weekend of political chaos in Sri Lanka stretched into Monday, with opposition leaders yet to agree on replacements for embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his prime minister, whose residences remain occupied by protesters angered by the country’s economic collapse. Crowds of demonstrators...
BUSINESS
CBS News

Sri Lankan president flees the country amid economic crisis

The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, his wife and two bodyguards left aboard a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
BBC

Sri Lanka: Opposition leader ready to run for presidency

Sri Lanka's main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has told the BBC he intends to run for president, once Gotabaya Rajapaksa steps down. This comes after his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party held talks with allies to get support for the move. Sri Lanka is facing an unprecedented economic crisis which...
INDIA
960 The Ref

Sri Lanka talks grow urgent as political vacuum deepens

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — (AP) — Sri Lanka is in a political vacuum for a second day Monday with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country's economic woes. Protesters remained in President...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Rajapaksa Dynasty Draws To Humiliating Close In Sri Lanka

The Rajapaksa dynasty dominated Sri Lankan politics until April when street protests against fuel and food shortages began to slip out of control. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, leaving no one from the once- illustrious family in a position of power. The president vowed last month...
INDIA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy