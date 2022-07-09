STATUS REPORT, pres. by HSS: FC Cincinnati vs. New York Red Bulls

It’s a battle between the two top teams in the NL East as the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in this must-see matchup!. Things are heating up in the NL East as we approach the All-Star break. Atlanta, the reigning division champs, has won eight of their last ten games, while the Phillies and Marlins have won seven of ten each. Despite splitting a four-game series with Florida, the Mets also have a winning record over their last ten games, going 6-4 as they enter tonight’s game with a one-and-a-half game lead over the Braves.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO