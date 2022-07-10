Rays' Wander Franco exits with discomfort in hand, wrist

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Wander Franco left Saturday’s game after his first plate appearance, due to what the Rays described as discomfort in the shortstop’s right hand and wrist, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Franco has already been ruled out of Sunday’s game, and he is set to visit a doctor on Monday when the Rays return home after a road trip.

The situation doesn’t sound promising. Even if Franco has avoided a serious injury, another trip to the injured list could be beckoning if the Rays want to be cautious with the young star. The All-Star break could play a role in Tampa Bay’s decision, as Franco’s 10-day minimum absence could be partially absorbed by the leaguewide break in the schedule. Franco already missed four weeks due to a quad strain, and he wasn’t particularly productive in the weeks leading up to that last IL placement as he was trying to play through the injury. Since returning from the injured list, Franco has registered a hit in 11 of 13 games, but with only a .634 OPS over 56 plate appearances.

