ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky’s new mental health bill isn’t perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction

By Rachelle Zemlok, PsyD
police1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 2022, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed House Bill 562, which supports mental health for first responders. The bill states that any peace officer involved directly in a critical incident may take up to 48 hours of leave immediately following a critical incident. Critical incident in this case...

www.police1.com

Comments / 3

blithebarley 458
3d ago

This should be paid and not up to each department to decide. Dealing with these type of things is never easy unless you are empty inside. No one should have to decide to feed the family or allow yourself to be shredded apart from the inside.

Reply(1)
5
Related
harlanenterprise.net

New Kentucky laws take effect Thursday

The 2022 Kentucky General Assembly approved 234 bills before they adjourned in April, most of which will take effect Thursday, as provided for in the Kentucky Constitution. Under Section 55 of the constitution, new laws take effect 90 days after the adjournment of the legislature unless they have special effective dates, are general appropriation measures, or include emergency clauses that make them effective immediately upon becoming law.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

New Law In Kentucky To Require Harsher Sentences For People Convicted Of Fentanyl Trafficking

Dalton’s Law, or House Bill 215, is going to take effect on Thursday in Kentucky. It’ll require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve harsher sentences. An official at Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) said they’re really starting to get concerned with rising fentanyl overdoses in the state and they hope this new law will bring justice to people who have lost their lives to addiction. Fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Kentucky. Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy filed a report last month showing that more than 2,200 Kentuckians died from an overdose just last year. Johnathan Gay with ARC said the drug is a big danger to not only the state, but the whole country. He said he’s seen an increase of patients entering recovery centers with a fentanyl addiction. Gay said fentanyl was involved in over 70% of overdose deaths in Kentucky. He says this law is a step forward, but it is important to get treatment before an addiction gets too far. Dalton’s Law will require people convicted of trafficking fentanyl to serve at least 85% of their sentence, and Gay hopes this will deter people from selling these harmful drugs. Dalton’s Law will also make importing fentanyl or fentanyl derivatives a class-C felony. As of right now, there will be a rally at the State Capitol for Kentucky Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day on August 21.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

New ‘Porch Pirate’ law to take effect soon in Kentucky

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - New laws are set to take effect Thursday from issues discussed in this year’s General Assembly. One could change the punishment for people caught stealing packages from doorsteps and porches. Senate Bill 23 was designed to cut down on “porch pirating.”. Police in...
DANVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky General Fund to reach surplus for 2022

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. According to a release by the governor’s office, The Office of State Budget Director reported 14.6% growth over last year and noted that General Fund receipts totaled $14.7 billion, surpassing the budgeted estimate by $945.4 million. This is the second-highest revenue surplus ever – surpassed only by last year’s record amount – and the budget surplus is expected to be even higher once the books are closed on spending later in July, stated the release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
953wiki.com

Kentucky water systems get high marks in report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s 2021 Drinking Water Compliance Report shows the state’s public water systems consistently produce excellent quality water and have a high rate of compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, or SDWA, requirements. The annual report by the Kentucky Division of Water,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Masking increases as we see more COVID cases

(WYMT) - If you live in a “high” community transmission level county, the CDC is recommending you wear a mask indoors and in public places. As of Friday, 37 Kentucky Counties are in the ‘red.’ And nearly half of those are in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky River...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House
wymt.com

Will medical cannabis become legal in Kentucky?

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. Jonathan Hatton specializes in family and addiction medicine. He is also a member of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. ”In Eastern Kentucky, we have a lot of problems, as everyone is aware of with the Opioid epidemic,” he said. “The treatment of chronic pain and some other chronic conditions.”
z93country.com

Wayne County in the Yellow Level of Covid Spread

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has two counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level, seven counties are in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread, and one county is in the “green” or low level of community spread..
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
moneywise.com

First-Time Homebuyer Programs in Kentucky

The Kentucky Housing Corporation (KHC) partners with approved lenders to provide residents with the best mortgage loan options, homebuying resources, assistance with your down payment and closing costs, and access to a federal tax credit. Programs for first-time homebuyers in Kentucky in 2021. The KHC offers a number of programs...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
eaglecountryonline.com

Kentucky Reports Second-Highest Revenue Surplus in State History

Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Kentucky is celebrating record-breaking economic momentum. Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky’s fiscal year 2022 General Fund receipts grew at the highest rate in 31 years. The Office...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy