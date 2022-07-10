Alvarez fulfilling her 'why' at Girls Baseball EDI

No Luggage Needed for ‘Scandinavian Road Trip’. Space Coast Symphony Orchestra features music of Nordic composers. (VERO BEACH, FL) July 11, 2022 – Fjords. Trolls. And Vikings. As our Florida summer heats up, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra offers a cool musical journey to enchanted lands carved by glaciers. On Sunday, July 24 at 3:00 PM, the SCSO will present Scandinavian Road Trip at the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, 32960. Scandinavian Road Trip pulls out of the station with Hans Christian Lumbye’s “Copenhagen Steam Railway Galop,” a celebrated work which faithfully recreates the sounds of a chugging train. Then composer Carl Nielsen brings to mind the romantic intrigue of a glittering masked ball in his overture to the Danish opera Maskarade. “A confession of the soul” is what Jean Sibelius called his Symphony No. 2, a work that gave hope to a Finnish people struggling with Russian oppression. Rounding out the trip to northern Europe is Trombone Concerto by Denmark’s Launy Grøndahl, performed by Miami-based Thomas McKee. A classically trained tenor trombonist, McKee is also a teacher, composer and arranger. $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, mainland and beachside branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Scandinavian Road Trip, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO