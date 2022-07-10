ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Alvarez fulfilling her 'why' at Girls Baseball EDI

MLB
 3 days ago

VERO BEACH -- The chance to help girls realize the opportunities they have through baseball is why Veronica Alvarez coaches. “A big factor in my life is finding your ‘why,’ which gives you more purpose in everything you do,” Alvarez said. “My ‘why’ is to open doors for girls and women...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronews.com

Come Along on a ‘Scandinavian Road Trip’ July 24 in Vero Beach

No Luggage Needed for ‘Scandinavian Road Trip’. Space Coast Symphony Orchestra features music of Nordic composers. (VERO BEACH, FL) July 11, 2022 – Fjords. Trolls. And Vikings. As our Florida summer heats up, the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra offers a cool musical journey to enchanted lands carved by glaciers. On Sunday, July 24 at 3:00 PM, the SCSO will present Scandinavian Road Trip at the Community Church of Vero Beach, 1901 23rd Street, 32960. Scandinavian Road Trip pulls out of the station with Hans Christian Lumbye’s “Copenhagen Steam Railway Galop,” a celebrated work which faithfully recreates the sounds of a chugging train. Then composer Carl Nielsen brings to mind the romantic intrigue of a glittering masked ball in his overture to the Danish opera Maskarade. “A confession of the soul” is what Jean Sibelius called his Symphony No. 2, a work that gave hope to a Finnish people struggling with Russian oppression. Rounding out the trip to northern Europe is Trombone Concerto by Denmark’s Launy Grøndahl, performed by Miami-based Thomas McKee. A classically trained tenor trombonist, McKee is also a teacher, composer and arranger. $30 tickets are available through the orchestra website at SpaceCoastSymphony.org or at Marine Bank & Trust, mainland and beachside branches. Tickets at the door are $35. Concertgoers aged 18 and under or with a college ID are admitted free to every SCSO concert. Passes for the entire 2022-23 performing season are available, as well as ticket “flex packs,” good for any five subscription concerts. For more information about Scandinavian Road Trip, call toll free to 855-252-7276 or visit SpaceCoastSymphony.org.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Pinewood Derby Race at Pareidolia Brewing Company

The Pinewood Derby is a lot of fun, hosted by Pareidolia Brewing Company in Sebastian, Florida. All proceeds benefit the local Boy Scouts of America. ➡️ Watch the Pinewood Derby in Sebastian, Florida to see all the action!. Have you ever been to a Pinewood Derby? Let us know...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Sports
veronews.com

Peter O’Malley donates historic 35′ Mahogany Table to McKee Botanical Garden

PETER O’MALLEY DONATES HISTORIC 35’ MAHOGANY TABLE. Peter O’Malley, President, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1970-1998, has donated the world’s largest one-piece mahogany table to McKee Botanical Garden, Vero Beach, Florida. In 1976, the 35-foot long, 5-foot wide, 4-inch-thick table was purchased by O’Malley with a vision to use it at Dodgertown. He maintained the table at Dodgertown until it was loaned back to McKee in 2003 for display in the original Hall of Giants and is now happy to make it a permanent gift.
VERO BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Join the City of Port St. Lucie on July 14 for PSL’s Gold Star Family Home Dedication Ceremony

What: The City of Port St. Lucie cordially invites stakeholders, area veterans, project donors, media outlets and municipal partners to celebrate the final construction phase of PSL’s Gold Star Family Home. In a special ceremony, Gene and Kathi Sandburg, parents of fallen Petty Officer Brendon Sandburg, will be presented with the keys to their custom-built home.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Ellen Contreras

New Treasure Coast house detailing business makes quick work of the honey-do list

L-R: Matt Imler, Ellen Contreras & David Imler on set discussing their new business Shack ShineEllen Contreras. Today’s taping of the Treasure Coast Connector iHeart radio/podcast talk show put the spotlight on two brothers, Matt and David Imler. They recently opened a Shack Shine location in Vero Beach in March serving the entire Treasure Coast of Florida from the Jupiter inlet to Sebastian inlet.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Golf cart stolen from country club

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A golf cart was stolen from the Pointe West Club House and authorities are trying to get it back. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the golf cart was taken between Friday night and Saturday morning, and it's valued at $5,000. They sent...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Indian River State College to Receive $15,000 Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Fort Pierce - Monday July 11, 2022: Indian River State College (IRSC) has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts. The award will support an updated English translation of Sor Juana Inés de la Cruz’s play Amor es más Laberinto and the production of the translation on stage as part of the IRSC Performing and Visual Arts Department’s 2023–2024 production season. The College intends to publish the translation so that other American institutions can study and produce this important work.
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#Edi#Girls Baseball Edi#Wnt
bocaratontribune.com

Place of Hope Receives Multi-Million Dollar Donation

Stuart, FL — Place of Hope, a nonprofit based in Boca Raton, received a $5.5 million donation from local families to help renovate their new campus in Stuart. This year the organzation expanded to Stuart, Fla. taking over an 11 acre campus from the Samaritan Center for Boys. The...
STUART, FL
treasurecoast.com

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall

Miami Trio arrested after attempted robbery at the Treasure Coast Mall. Jensen Beach, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-The Martin County Sheriff is reporting that a trio of young woman from Miami drove all the way up to the Jensen Beach Mall to rob and ended up getting caught and shoeless. It’s a long...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs12.com

Hostage situation leads to arrest in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A hostage situation involving an AR-15 style firearm took place on Tuesday morning and is still under investigation by Vero Beach police. Police say the male suspect, 24 year-old Jerron Perry, and his girlfriend were kicked out of their room at the OceanAire Inn. That's when the victim noticed the situation and offered the couple to spend the night in his room.
VERO BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating sign and cam targeting candidate LaDonna Corbin

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a political sign and an outdoor camera allegedly targeting LaDonna Corbin, a school board candidate for District 2. Sheriff Eric Flowers told Sebastian Daily that deputies “found a game cam attached to a GoLine sign,” and it’s being passed on to detectives to see if any crime occurred.
SEBASTIAN, FL
treasurecoast.com

City of Stuart looking for feedback on Gateway Signage Project

City of Stuart looking for feedback on Gateway Signage Project. The Community Redevelopment Agency is once again requesting your feedback for the City of Stuart’s Gateway Signage Project. Based on the feedback we received, the City Commission has requested that two alternative signage themes be developed and included within...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

1 killed, shooter arrested in Fort Pierce

One person is dead and the suspect has been arrested after a shooting Saturday night in Fort Pierce. According to Sheriff Ken Mascara, the shooting happened near the 2500 block of Avenue R at around 7:15 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody and there is no threat to the...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy