The Athletic: Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams agrees to rookie deal with Thunder

By Logan Whaley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAIT) - Jaylin Williams will make $8.2 million over his first four years in the NBA, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday night. The Fort Smith native was selected by the...

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
The Spun

23XI Racing Announces A Decision On Bubba Wallace

Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing team announced a major addition Tuesday, but it won't come at the expense of its current drivers. According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, President Steve Lauletta said Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch will return to 23XI Racing in 2023. However, he didn't clarify if their deals run beyond next year.
The Spun

Former College Football DL Shot & Killed On July 4

A member of the Boise State Broncos family was tragically lost over the long holiday weekend. On Tuesday, Cowboys star pass rusher and Boise State alum DeMarcus Lawrence shared that former teammate Greg Grimes was shot and killed on July 4. He was 31. "We lost my brother Greg Grimes...
earnthenecklace.com

Brian Dorman Leaving News On 6: Where Is the Tulsa Anchor Going?

Tulsa residents have enjoyed Brian Dorman’s gripping, groundbreaking investigative reports for over four years. Now that era has come to an end. In July 2022, Brian Dorman announced he is leaving News On 6. His viewers naturally had questions about his departure from KOTV. They want to know where this journalist is going next and if he will remain in Tulsa. Luckily, Dorman had answers for his longtime followers. However, unfortunately for locals, the reporter is saying goodbye to Tulsa, too.
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Five-star edge rusher commits to surging Tennessee

Looking for a discussion on the newest commitment to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class — five-star edge defender Chandavian Bradley from Platte County High School in the Kansas City area.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum predicts future SEC, Big Ten expansion, hints at ACC involvement

The path we’ve taken towards conference expansion and realignment has been a winding one. We started in the SEC with the additions of Oklahoma and Texas. The latest stop has taken the Big Ten out west for additions of USC and UCLA. Although there are vague ideas of where it goes from here, no one knows where it travels next. Paul Finebaum’s map keeps the next stop on this path for the SEC and Big Ten going through the ACC.
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Not Satisfied With Dallas Mavericks Offseason So Far: "I Hope The Mavericks Front Office Have Options To Make New Additions"

Luka Doncic is the kind of superstar that every front office dreams to have the opportunity of drafting. The reason teams like the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, etc. have been tanking is to have the opportunity to draft a player like Doncic, an instantly generational star that changes the franchise fortunes instantly.
Yardbarker

Pistons Officially Acquire Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks From Knicks

Along with Noel and Burks, the Pistons received cash considerations, a 2023 second-round pick (originally their own), and a 2026 second-rounder, via the Timberwolves or Knicks, dependent on draft position. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons are receiving $6 million in cash. In exchange, the Knicks will receive the...
AllSooners

COLUMN: Amid Awkwardness, Hurt Feelings, An Oklahoma Early Exit from Big 12 Would Be for the Best

As the Big 12 Conference takes center stage this week, the league’s future — both short-term and long-term — remains cloudier than ever. Media Days unfold Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, and while there will be plenty of queries about backup quarterbacks and depth charts and culture change and NIL, the Big 12’s undeniable underlying storylines are about membership.
The Associated Press

Fowles Diary: Chicago delivers in final All-Star Game

What a wonderful All-Star weekend in Chicago. It was pretty neat that the city where I was able to start my career is where I had a chance to play my last All-Star Game. There was so much to do before the actual game with media availabilities, practice and then when we left the arena I had a full day of events ahead. My agency had set up a tea party for me — something to honor all I’ve done over my career. At first, I admit I didn’t really want to do it, but they insisted. I had to invite people, so I brought some of my Chicago friends as well as Coach (Cheryl) Reeve and her family. As hesitant as I was at the start, I’m so glad they convinced me to do since it was really cool. We had a private room in a hotel where they had so many teas. I love tea by the way. They had the china out as well as these awesome little cakes.
