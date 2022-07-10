Great Dane rescued from hot car a good reminder to be careful with pets

EUGENE, Ore.- The Great Dane who was rescued from a hot car Friday afternoon is now recovering. Officials with the Eugene Police Department said 'Hercules' is doing better, and will likely not suffer any long term effects. His owner is now facing an animal neglect charge, accused of leaving Hercules...
ALBANY, Ore. — Albany Police have a large situation on their hands, a large turtle to be exact. Police say they found the turtle at the intersection of 40th and Davidson. "After a low speed chase, Donatello was taken into protective custody and we shell-e-brated!" said the Albany Police post on Facebook.
It’s taken 20 years, but the most destructive insect in the country has been found in Oregon: the Emerald Ash Borer. The metallic green beetle first showed up in Detroit, Michigan in 2002, likely in pallet material from Asia. It was found in Oregon last month in Forest Grove, the first West Coast sighting. Emerald Ash Borers kill most ash trees within 10 years of arrival, and they’ve caused billions of dollars of economic damage.
Perfect as a vacation home, this elegant tiny house designed by TruForm Tiny based in Eugene, Oregon is the epitome of living beautifully in a tiny home. The custom built tiny home has two fixed skylights over the main loft, and a lofted master bedroom is accessed by a custom wood and steel open shelving staircase.
Crews with the Douglas Forest Protective Association and Douglas County Fire District No.2 dealt with a fire northwest of Roseburg that burned nearly one-third of an acre on Monday. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of DFPA said firefighters responded to the grass fire on Lark Lane just after 3:00 p.m....
(Waldport, Oregon) – Two fun but unassuming beach spots near Waldport and Newport are actually even more fascinating than you may think. On the central Oregon coast, along a stretch of highway lined by wind-bent trees, as you pass between Newport and Waldport there's some engaging geologic science lurking beneath those sands. (Above: ghost forest near Seal Rock, Curtis St. You can even see 18 million-year-old bedrock in the background.All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
This story is sponsored by Midwest Stones. Geo Fest is Saturday, July 17th(Photo Credit: Imgflip) Oregon Geo Fest is a free 1 day family friendly Event. Join Geo Fest in celebrating the beauty and mysteries of planet earth.
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday (July 10), Eugene Police were called to a report of a handgun shot near W. Broadway and Willamette Aly. Multiple officers arrived and learned there had been two people fighting. One of them, later identified as Spike Elvis Kirumira, 27, of...
DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says. The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.
Linn County, Oregon– A woman in Oregon walked over four miles in search for help after she was beaten and then shot by her boyfriend. The incident was reported on Saturday at a campsite near Detroit Lake in Linn County. Officials say they received a call from other campers...
LANE COUNTY, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has identified Gary Stuart Coulter, 71, as the victim in a July 8 murder near Leaburg. The LCSO says on July 8 shortly after 10 p.m., they received a report about a dispute between two men on McKenzie Highway. Deputies say that when they arrived, they found Coulter on the ground with severe injuries. They say he was transported to a nearby hospital but died shortly after.
One driver went to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:50 p.m. officers responded to an injury wreck in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. A 42-year old female driver complained of neck pain but refused to be transported by medical. She went to CHI Mercy Medical Center via a private vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to damage.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man accused of killing three people in Lane County in 2015 is being moved from the Oregon State Hospital to a behavioral health facility in Woodburn, a decision that caught the City of Woodburn and its residents off-guard. Police initially arrested the man in question,...
EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping. Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was arrested after running over a bicyclist and driving away last night, according to the Eugene Police Department. Just before 11 p.m. last night, July 11, an Oregon State Police trooper responded to a report of a fatal crash with a bicycle and vehicle near Royal Avenue and Green Hill Road, the EPD said. Police say the victim was a 19-year-old male. It was reported that the vehicle left the scene after hitting the bicyclist, the EPD added.
On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
A Roseburg man was cited by Roseburg Police after an alleged DUII crash that closed a section of a main roadway, early Monday. An RPD report said just after 2:30 a.m. an officer responded to the area after a sedan hit a power pole in the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 33-year old driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Corrections where he was processed for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
1:10 a.m. – Kayla Sherwood, 28, of Corvallis, was cited and released on warrants, 44900 block of Quartzville Road. Report taken. 2:08 a.m. – Steven Ballweber, 33, of Sweet Home, was cited and released on warrants., 43300 block of North River Drive. Report taken. 3:03 a.m. – Thomas...
EUGENE, Ore. — A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash shortly before 11:00 p.m. Monday night, Eugene Police say. An Oregon State Police trooper responded to the report of a fatal crash in the area of Royal and Greenhill where the suspect had left the scene. The intersection north of W. 11th on Greenhill was closed to traffic.
