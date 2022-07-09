Dozens gather at Georgia Capitol to protest for abortion rights

ATLANTA — Dozens of people gathered at the Georgia Capitol Building on Saturday afternoon to continue protesting for the right to an abortion.

The protestors joined hundreds participating in similar marches across the country at the same time.

They told Channel 2 that they want to keep up the political pressure on lawmakers and energize other pro-choice voters across the state.

With the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, Georgians began discussing whether or not the state’s controversial “heartbeat” bill would become law.

The LIFE Act, better known as the “heartbeat bill,” would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is typically around the sixth week of pregnancy.

It was initially passed in 2019 before being overruled by a higher court. With the Supreme Court’s decision, the LIFE Act could be passed again. It is currently in the court system being decided on.

Currently, abortions are legal in Georgia up to the twentieth week of pregnancy.

