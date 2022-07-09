Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home for sale in Rosslyn Farms for $799,500

This exceptional home located in Bedford Corners, New York, features 5,800 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Hope Mazzola. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. Perfect for year-round residence or an idyllic country retreat under 50 minutes from NYC.Main floor offers multiple social spaces including expansive eat-in-kitchen, pantry, dining room and a dramatic two-story living room with custom staircase, stone fireplace, front and back walls of windows and doors to stone patios, perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining. A quintessential country home nestled in the foremost estate area offering plenty of room to live, work, play, entertain and create with two fireplaces, two home offices, two family rooms, an in-ground heated gunite pool, three-car garage with storage and cabana area, and expansive flat yard with room for tennis court, bocce and large outdoor gatherings.Nestled among nature with lush green surroundings and ideally sited on 6.45 acres, this historic and stylish converted carriage house has been masterfully adapted for modern day living, complete with ice house and root cellar and offering a casual, warm vibe throughout. Spacious and serene principal suite with sitting room with wood burning fireplace, walls of closets and door to private covered pergola/decking share the second floor with a second laundry room, two more bedrooms, a nursery or additional bedroom, and full bath. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Sauna, steam shower and full bath serve pool and outdoor area.Conveniently located close to the train, highways, shopping, and Northern Westchester Hospital within the award-winning Bedford School district.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO