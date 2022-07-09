Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Summer League
The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Houston Rockets in NBA Summer League action on Saturday night. We will see #2 pick Chet Holmgren take on #3 pick Jabari Smith as the Thunder looks for their first win of the season while the Rockets will look to bounce back after a loss.
This will be a good one on Saturday in the NBA Summer League, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- When: Saturday, July 9
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
NBA Odds and Betting Lines
NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 5:40 p.m. ET.
Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) vs. Houston Rockets
O/U: 174.5
