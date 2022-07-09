ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch NBA Summer League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ca5Rz_0gaQHmm800

The Oklahoma City Thunder will meet the Houston Rockets in NBA Summer League action on Saturday night. We will see #2 pick Chet Holmgren take on #3 pick Jabari Smith as the Thunder looks for their first win of the season while the Rockets will look to bounce back after a loss.

This will be a good one on Saturday in the NBA Summer League, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

  • When: Saturday, July 9
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 5:40 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) vs. Houston Rockets

O/U: 174.5

Want some action on the NBA Summer League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Richard Jefferson news

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson has done just about everything when it comes to the game of basketball, playing on eight teams over his 17-year NBA career. He has been working with ESPN as an analyst since 2019. Now, he will experience yet another role in the game: Officiating. Jefferson...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Texas Basketball
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sin City Celtics vs. Summer Bucks: Boston shocks Milwaukee 111-109 on late Matt Ryan shot

The Boston Celtics won their first game of the Las Vegas Summer League season 111-109. They did it with a little help from a miraculous shot by Matt Ryan and a little shenanigans from the referees noticing they’d given the wrong team credit for a free throw earlier in the Celtics’ Monday night game against the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer league squad.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In full uniform, Myles Garrett warms up with Cavs Summer League team

Perhaps Myles Garrett posting his one-on-one game against Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah earlier Sunday was to prepare folks for what was to come Sunday night. Garrett and basketball have been linked for a few years as the Cleveland Browns defensive end has shown off his skills including during pickup games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said his edge rusher was retired from pickup games but Garrett participated in the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game in Cleveland last year as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors at Las Vegas Summer League: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (7/12)

The Boston Celtics look to build on their 111-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their second contest of the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League when they face off with the summer league version of the Golden State Warriors in a low-stakes rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals on Tuesday night. While there might not be a title in the balance, expect a little extra sauce from the Sin City Celtics as a result.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Chet Holmgren
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

E.J. Liddell suffers torn ACL in NBA summer league

Former Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell’s NBA career will have to wait. After being selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, Liddell was committed to proving everyone wrong and showing the world that he had the work ethic and skill set to have a long, productive career at the highest level.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics President Brad Stevens hints at more roster moves to come

The Boston Celtics have officially added combo guard Malcolm Brogdon and veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, who they officially announced on Tuesday morning. The club hosted an introductory press conference to welcome the two newest Celtics to the Hub. President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens also spoke at the event. And while he was excited about the two additions, he offered hints that Boston might not be done making moves this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Tv#Live Tv#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Houston Rockets#The Nba Summer League#Betting Lines Nba#Houston Rockets O U#Tipico Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jackson joins Boston Celtics for Summer League

Former UNC basketball standout Justin Jacksonhas found himself in the NBA Summer League here in 2022. After competing for Team USA a few weeks ago, Jackson received a call from the Boston Celtics to join their Summer League team and he’s already making an impact. Jackson made his debut on Monday night, scoring 10 points in a 111–109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. And on Tuesday night, he built on that performance. Jackson scored 24 points including making 5-of-10 from the three-point line in the team’s 103-92 win over Golden State. It was a big performance for Jackson who played in one game...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
173K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy