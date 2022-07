The memories of an Infiniti that was destroyed in a suspicious fire will not soon be forgotten as police investigate the incendiary blaze in Maryland. In Charles County, first responders were dispatched to the 12000 block of Forgotten Farm Place in Waldorf shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, July 8, where there was a reported car fire, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

CHARLES COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO