Driggs, ID

Deadly Head-on crash north of Driggs

By Joel Killam
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is dead after a head-on crash north of Driggs. Idaho state police says it happened at 7:21...

localnews8.com

eastidahonews.com

Two hospitalized after nighttime crash on US-20

RIGBY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 325, north of Rigby in Jefferson County. The crash occurred at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, July 9. Police reports show a 20-year-old female from Highland Ranch, Colorado was driving a 2009...
RIGBY, ID
upr.org

Police chief Ulysses Black resigns following DUI charge in Idaho

North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black resigned last week after being charged with a DUI in Idaho. According to a letter from Hyde Park Mayor Bryan Cox and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson, Black’s resignation became effective July 7. Cox and Peterson wrote that Black is resigning from his position because of “personal reasons” and that he is going to transition into retirement, with the DUI arrest not being mentioned anywhere at all.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Suicidal man allegedly causes two crashes and incident with police

REXBURG — A 41-year-old Island Park man got into two vehicle crashes Saturday during multiple alleged attempts to commit suicide. The man was driving northbound on 2nd East in Rexburg in a 2017 Dodge Ram at around 11 a.m. Assistant Rexburg Police Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com that the man intentionally rammed his vehicle into a 2007 Toyota Yaris at a high rate of speed in a suicide attempt at Stationary Road and 2nd East.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Utah authorities name suspect in East Idaho man's disappearance

TREMONTON, Utah — Authorities have named a suspect as they continue to search for Dylan Rounds, a Rigby, Idaho, native who went missing more than a month ago while working on a farm in a remote part of Box Elder County. In court documents released this week, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City formally named 58-year-old James Brenner, who is currently jailed on federal firearms charges, as a suspect in the investigation into the 19-year-old Rounds’ disappearance. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
kmvt

Idaho gas prices start to slide, could follow national trend

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After weeks of watching gas prices fall in other parts of the country, Idaho drivers finally saw a little bit of relief when they filled up this week, and more could be on the way. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Sonic Drive-In off Yellowstone Highway remains closed after fire in March

IDAHO FALLS — A local fast food restaurant that’s been closed for nearly four months due to a fire, has no confirmed date for reopening yet. The Sonic Drive-In that has been closed since March is located on 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. “While we look...
point2homes.com

640 Falls Drive, Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, ID, 83401

This stunning home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a neighborhood just minutes from dozens of restaurants, Costco, WinCo, and Walmart. The exterior of the home was just revitalized with a fresh coat of paint. As you enter the home, you will love the newly restored hardwood floors on the main level. Both the kitchen and the bathroom have been fully updated. The basement has an additional two bedrooms, a family room and one bathroom. It has also been upgraded with brand new carpet. Not only does the house have plenty of room inside, but it also has a large yard for entertaining. Come by the Open House on Saturday July 9th from 10:00am-12:00pm.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blasting operations to begin July 15 in Ashton

ASHTON – As part of the construction work at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho Highway 47 in Ashton, the contractor will be blasting rock under the roadway. The blasting operation will occur periodically between July 15 and July 19 in the closed portion of the roadway.
ASHTON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local man charged with two counts of felony enticement of children

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has been charged with two counts of felony enticement of children through the internet. Jaime Campos, 25, was charged on March 24, and his bail was set at $50,000. Campos appeared in court on July 5, where he was issued a no-contact order with the victim.
eastidahonews.com

An Idaho Republican blocked voters in his district on Facebook. Now they’re suing

IONA (Idaho Statesman) — Five Idaho residents have sued Rep. Chad Christensen after the Iona Republican blocked them from viewing his Facebook page. Gregory Graf, Marguerite Shaw, Suellen Carman, Steven Thyberg and Carolyn Dessin filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for Idaho. Shaw, Carman and Dessin live in Christensen’s legislative district. The Idaho Press first reported the lawsuit last week.
IDAHO STATE
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch given green light

Madison County Planning and Zoning Administrator Gary Armstrong defended Yellowstone Safari Game Ranch’s designation as an agricultural operation in front of the Madison County Commissioners on Monday. County Commissioner Chairman Todd Smith began by summarizing the June 29 meeting. “Two weeks ago we had some concerned citizens come in....
MADISON COUNTY, ID
idahofallsmagazine.com

A Natural Excursion Far From Home

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK isn’t the only place to spot bison within driving distance from Idaho Falls. If you’re willing to make a slightly longer trek (about 3 hours from Idaho Falls to Utah), then you will not only get to spot the four-legged beasts the west is known for, but you will also get to explore some new scenery in a different state.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local same-sex attraction group strives to support LDS doctrine

REXBUG — A ministry called Beacon provides resources and support for individuals with same-sex attraction in the Rexburg area who want to live their faith. The group’s mission is to “empower individuals experiencing same-sex attraction to authentically and joyfully live the gospel of Jesus Christ and keep sacred covenants.” The group meets twice a month and consists of anywhere between 10 to 20 individuals who support one another and share experiences. ...
REXBURG, ID

