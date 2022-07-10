ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Taste N Glow Balloon Fest returns to Wausau

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee
WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Thousands made their way to the Taste N Glow Balloon Fest in Wausau this weekend, and it featured many activities for families to have fun. "So now we have a car show obviously, there is a pro logging tournament, axe throwing, craft show you name it we...

www.wjfw.com

spmetrowire.com

Japanese beetles—they’re ba-ack

Seeing a lot of brown and green shiny insects around your yard lately?. You aren’t alone. Japanese beetles are making their annual appearance in Portage County. The non-native beetle was first discovered in New Jersey in 1916 and has since spread to the Midwest. The adult Japanese beetle feeds on over 300 varieties of fruits, vegetables, trees, shrubs, and flowers, eating the soft tissue between the veins and leaving a lace-like skeleton.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Wabeno 36th Annual Steam-Up Days wraps up with parade

WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - The three day event was capped off the with a parade in town with activities which followed. A rare Phoenix Log Hauler which is over 100 years old, made a special appearance. Paul Ehlinger says it is great privilege being able to operate it for the event.
WABENO, WI
WSAW

Kayakers take on the waves at a Whitewater kayaking event in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Whitewater kayaking is bringing a wave of kayakers to the Wisconsin River. Wausau Whitewater is hosting a recreational release this weekend. The scheduled release pushes flow rates from the dam to create whitewater. The release of water also causes the river to rush with activity. “We...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Newsroom blog: What to know if you’re going to Taste N’ Glow this weekend

The second annual Taste N’ Glow Balloon festival is underway in Wausau. Admission for this year’s event is $1 per person or a donation to local food pantries. Shuttles will be running to the festival site in Stettin from the Weston Village Hall, John Muir Middle School in Wausau, and Granite Peak Ski Resort in Rib Mountain.
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Best Lake In Wisconsin

There are many lakes scattered throughout Wisconsin. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Wisconsin is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
WBAY Green Bay

Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters from across the state say they’re still recovering from the Combined Locks fire that engulfed a paper warehouse over the weekend. The Combined Locks fire chief said Monday this fire had one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- fire responses in Wisconsin’s history. He also said he couldn’t be more grateful for the help from 67 agencies and 700 emergency responders who helped to put this fire out.
COMBINED LOCKS, WI
spmetrowire.com

County: watch out for wild parsnip

Wild parsnip is growing like crazy. Also known by its scientific name, Pastinaca sativa, wild parsnip is an invasive member of the carrot family, and the spread continues, unmanaged, throughout Wisconsin, according to an agricultural expert at UW-Extension. Ken Schroeder, an agricultural agent with UW-Extension in Portage Co., said the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Work to begin July 11 on 70-year-old bridge in Portage County

TOWN OF SHARON, Wis. (WSAW) - Work will begin Monday to replace a nearly 70-year-old bridge in Portage County. The bridge replacement will require a complete closure of County Highway Y. Work to replace the bridge on County Highway Y over the Plover River is expected to last through September.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Rhinelander students compete in National Leadership Conference

CHICAGO - Two Rhinelander High School students and their advisor traveled to Chicago, IL for the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference. 15,000 students attended the conference, each with the goal of making it to the stage as a finalist. Rhinelander students competed in various business-related events all...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July, 8, 2022

Traci E. Ellenbecker, age 50, of Weston died on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Traci was born in Wausau on November 4, 1971 to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters. Traci married the love of her life, Mitchell Ellenbecker, on August 28, 1993 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Wausau. Together Traci and Mitchell would have 3 boys; Jordan, Dylan and Cole. Traci stayed at home and raised the boys, never missing an activity or event of theirs. Traci loved watching her sons play sports and was always the loudest fan in the crowd. Traci was made putting her family first a priority. She preferred to be doing anything with her family, especially relaxing by their pool or playing cards. Traci loved animals and taking care of her two dogs – Maverick and Lambeau. She was a very outgoing and caring person, which showed when she helped with the food pantry at church.
WAUSAU, WI
seehafernews.com

New Mexico Search & Rescue Teams Find Body Of Missing Wausau Man

Search and rescue teams from White Sands National Park in New Mexico have found the body of a missing Wausau man. 27-year-old Brad Utegaar was last seen July 3rd and his car was found two days later at the Alkali Flats Trial parking lot. New Mexico State Police say Utegaar...
WAUSAU, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Hunting Dog Depredated in Lincoln County

On July 1, 2022, USDA-Wildlife Services verified that wolves killed a Plott trailing hound in the Town of Russell, Lincoln County. Dog owners are reminded to exercise caution in wolf occupied areas. Conflicts between hunting dogs and wolves are most common during the bear training and hunting season. Dogs have also been depredated pursuing other wildlife including fox, coyotes, bobcat, rabbit, snowshoe hare, and upland birds. More information is available on the DNR’s website.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Car stolen after being purchased at the Iola Car Show

(WLUK)-- A car was taken from a neighboring parking site near the Iola Car Show grounds. The car was stolen from Doug Klein, owner of American Dream Machines. It is a 1968 black Ford Mustang fastback with white interior, the VIN number for the car is, 8F02FJ138105. Klein says he...
IOLA, WI
WISN

Missing Wisconsin hiker found dead in White Sands National Park

N.M. — The search and rescue teams of the White White Sands National Park in New Mexico discovered a deceased male that has been identified as 27-year-old Brad Utegaar from Wausau, Wisconsin. Utegaar went missing on July 3 and his car was found two days later in The...
WJFW-TV

Campers at Tesomas Scout Camp safe after hearing about potential gun threat

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Shortly after 7AM this morning, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office received four 911 phone calls from the area of Tesomas Scout Camp. During three of the calls, no information was provided by the caller. But, during the one call, the caller said that someone had a gun and hung up. Captain Tyler Young of the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office said it was very hard to hear the caller.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Adam Bauman pleads 'not guilty'

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Earlier today Adam Bauman made an appearance in Oneida county court. Bauman allegedly made threats of violence on two schools in Oneida county back in June. He's facing a charge making terrorist threats. Bauman pleaded 'not guilty' in today's hearing, setting up either a plea deal or...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: July 3 and 11, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sunday, July 3:. On 06-27-2022 deputies were dispatched to an address on Grand Ave. in the Town of Bradley for a reported disturbance. Upon arrival it was learned that a woman, 51, from Illinois was arguing with her 52 year old ex-husband, 52, from Tomahawk, and her daughter, 18, also from Tomahawk. It was further reported to deputies that the elder female had been drinking and causing problems in the house. At one point she attempted to strike her ex-husband and hit a dog instead. As a result of the investigation, the Illinois woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and transported to the Lincoln County Jail.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

