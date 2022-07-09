ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers jumps to 15th after impressive second round at American Century Championship

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
After finishing the first round ranked 23rd, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jumped up the leaderboard with an impressive second round Saturday at the American Century Championship.

Rodgers shot 77 with two birdies, nine pars and zero double bogeys or worse, giving him 15 points in the Stableford scoring format and moving him up eight spots into a tie for 15th entering the final round on Sunday.

Rodgers had five bogeys and four pars on the front nine, but he shot an even par 36 on the back nine, with birdies on No. 16 and No. 18 and only two bogeys.

Overall, Rodgers has scored 19 of his 26 points on the back nine of Edgewood Tahoe South.

Rodgers is tied for 15th with former MLB great John Smoltz.

The NFL’s MVP said his goal was to finish in the top 20.

Rodgers will pair up with Stephen Curry and Justin Timberlake on Sunday. The trio played together on Saturday. Rodgers leads Curry by two points entering Sunday’s final round.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

