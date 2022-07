The one-of-a-kind Ulster County destination is a one-stop shop for independent theater, quirky shops, and farm-to-table fare. Rosendale is one of those places you don’t want people to discover. Except, you also do. You want them to fall in love with the quiet charm of the Ulster County town, the one through which the Rondout Creek calmly ripples and the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail smoothly runs. You want to share with them the beautiful pocket of quiet nestled between vivacious New Paltz and colorful Kingston, a pocket that’s somehow remained relatively untouched despite the ever-increasing activity in the two neighboring cities.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO