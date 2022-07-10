Former Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova auditioning for Kings

Matthew Dellavedova is working out for the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas in hopes of earning an invitation to training camp, tweets Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

The 31-year-old Australian guard played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season but was limited to 13 games because of various injuries, a concussion and an emergency appendectomy. He returned home to play for Melbourne United this season.

McMenamin notes that Mike Brown, Sacramento’s new head coach, was coaching in Cleveland when Dellavedova broke into the NBA in 2013.

Dellavedova played 447 games in eight NBA seasons, mostly with the Cavaliers, though he also spent some time with the Milwaukee Bucks. Known as an on-court leader and a scrappy defender, he was part of Cleveland’s championship team in 2016.