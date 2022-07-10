ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Photos: Abortion rights activists protest outside the White House

By Tyrone Turner
kvpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after President Biden signed an executive order that takes incremental steps to protect abortion services, hundreds of protesters sat outside the White House. The Women's March protesters said they want...

www.kvpr.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Society
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy