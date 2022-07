Over the last 24 hours, the Braves have shaken things up. Last night, they acquired Robinson Canó from the Padres in exchange for cash. Today, they traded their top prospect, Drew Waters, to the Royals for the 35th pick in Sunday’s draft. The Braves also added Canó to the active roster and reinstated Adam Duvall from the paternity list. In corresponding moves, they designated Phil Gosselin for assignment and optioned Mike Ford to AAA.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO