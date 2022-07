NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Sunday marked the first day the George Washington Bridge went cashless which also meant the end of another long-standing tradition: carpooling. It’s unclear when carpool pick-ups first started, but many daily commuters traveling into New York City from New Jersey relied on the decades-old, informal practice to save time and money. Normally a $16 fee one-way to get across the bridge, drivers who had a carpool discount plan on their EZ Passes paid only half that, $7.50, but only if they had three or more people in the vehicle.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO