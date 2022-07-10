ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Noah Fant

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News writes 49ers RB Jeff Wilson has the lead to be the No. 2 running back behind Elijah Mitchell due to his veteran experience. He also plays special teams. Inman expects 2021 third-round RB Trey Sermon to make the team even after...

nfltraderumors.co

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AllPanthers

How Much Better Does Baker Mayfield Make the Panthers?

Just a week ago, expectations for the Panthers were very low with many around the league pegging them to be a bottom five or so team. Having a quarterback room that consists of Sam Darnold, PJ Walker, and Matt Corral doesn't necessarily scream "competitive", but adding Baker Mayfield to the fold changes everything.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Report: 'Expectation' within NFL continues to be that Jimmy Garoppolo is traded by end of July

With Baker Mayfield finally getting the trade out of Cleveland that he so long desired, Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers is now the primary NFL signal-caller surrounded by constant trade rumors. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero had an update Monday on Garoppolo's rehabbing from his shoulder surgery as well a possible timeline for when the 30-year-old could get moved.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
All49ers

How the 49ers Roster Stacks Up Against the Seahawks Roster

This week, I will compare the 49ers to their NFC West divisional rivals position by position to determine who has the best team on paper entering training camp. Today, I'll start with the team that finished last in the division, the Seattle Seahawks, who were 2-0 against the 49ers in 2021 and 5-10 against everybody else.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Darqueze Dennard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Rams Seahawks#The San Jose Mercury News#Rb#Rams New Rams Wr#Nfl Network
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Noah Fant 'excited to get to work'

Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant said he is "excited to get to work" on breaking through his "high-600 yards ceiling". "Goals for Year 4 is to take that leap, right?" Fant said, talking about how his production as a receiver since joining the league has hovered around 500-600 yards per season. The former first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos joined the Seahawks in March as part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos, but Fant seemed optimistic that he will have "every opportunity" to break out in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tony Romo's Big Win On Sunday

Former Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo scored his third win in the American Century Championship on Sunday. Romo took home the trophy in the celebrity golf event by winning the second hole of a three-man playoff. The NFL world reacted to the former four-time Pro Bowler's big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

4 Former Browns Players Shown Vacationing Together

Though none of these players are currently Cleveland Browns, Browns fans took notice of a photo posted on social media of Rashard Higgins, Mack Wilson, Jarvis Landry, and Odell Beckham Jr. vacationing together in Puerto Rico. All four were members of the 2021 Cleveland Browns team. Higgins is now with...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Major Seahawks Trade Rumor

Will the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to make a blockbuster move at the quarterback position?. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seahawks have had internal discussions about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. An inner-division quarterback trade would be pretty wild to see. NFL fans are intrigued, though not...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he’s entering the 2022 season in the best shape of his life. “A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” Prescott said via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “So it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy