Chisora Decisions Pulev In Grinding Affair

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time these two veteran heavyweights met it was back in 2016. Kubrat Pulev won that battle thanks to a split decision nod from the judges. Now, six years later, Chisora has literally evened the score by getting a split decision nod from the judges over Pulev on Saturday. Their...

Hasim Rahman Jr To Jake Paul: “I’m Going To F–K You Up”

Former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman clearly is not a man to pull his punches, either literally or physically. “My son has really underperformed, and underprepared for pretty much all of his fights,” he said on Tuesday, “but he will be ready for this one.” These words, uttered at a press conference to promote his son’s – Hasim Rahman Jr’s – August 6th fight with social media star turned rising boxer Jake Paul, was surprising to say the least.
Adrien Broner-Omar Figueroa Set For August 20th

Adrien Broner is officially returning to the ring. The fighter known as “The Problem” will be squaring off against Omar Figueroa on August 20th. The scheduled 12 round junior welterweight battle will be held at Hollywood, Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and will be aired live on Showtime. Broner last fought in February of 2021 when he bested Javanie Santiago via unanimous decision. It was the man’s first win since 2017. The Problem, however, has never been without skill or talent. His antics in and out of the world of boxing have been infamous but no one can deny that Broner has spent the last decade or so as a fighter of note. The question now is whether or not Broner, who is now in his early thirties, still has what it takes to rise to the top of the rankings.
Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
