Pro Bowl OT arrested with gun at airport

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
A Pro Bowl offensive lineman was arrested at the airport on Saturday, acording to a report. TMZ Sports reports that Duane Brown was arrested at around 2:00 pm on Saturday at...

Dwight
2d ago

That's an example of unresponsible gun ownership. Which means he should not own a firearm. The fact that he had a gun in a suitcase, at the airport. That's synonymous to walking into a court house with a gun 🙄.

42
Mr.T
2d ago

Why arrest him for having a gun in his luggage! I Cary my gun in my luggage sometimes just depends on where I’m going! He’s not like he can get to it when he’s on the plane!

15
Spencer
2d ago

it happens more than people think and most times it's accidental. no one really thinks they will get a handgun though security do they?

8
IN THIS ARTICLE
