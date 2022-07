With 18 of 36 races now complete, the course of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season has proven to be virtually impossible to predict. 13 different winners have gone to Victory Lane in 18 races, with Tyler Reddick becoming the latest driver to jump onto the playoff grid last week at Road America. And with another potentially wide open race this weekend, Reddick's breakthrough win may just be the tip of the iceberg in a rapidly-changing playoff picture.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO