Day by Day at the 2022 Cass County 4-H Fair

Last Updated on July 11, 2022 by Phill Dials for Cass County Online. The park that was the vision of late Judge Julian Ridlen was renamed in his honor on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Julian Ridlen AIM High Park is located at 2496 E. Co Rd 125 N., across from the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds. AIM stands for Adolescent Intramural Mentoring. The Honorable Stephen Kitts, who currently serves as Cass County Circuit Court Judge, announced that county officials have agreed to allocate funds to plan for further development of the park and sports complex.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO