ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Heathrow begs travellers not to arrive more than 3 hours early despite huge queues as ‘broken bag drop’ sparks ‘panic’

By Alex Winter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dh0Zj_0gaPrE2700

HEATHROW has begged holiday-makers not to arrive more than three hours early for their flight - despite whopping queues and "panic" as a bag drop broke.

Brits travelling through the UK's busiest airport have faced chaotic scenes in recent weeks, with British Airways and easyJet cancelling thousands of flights and baggage piling up at reclaim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4Kf2_0gaPrE2700
There have been whopping queues at the airport for weeks Credit: Getty
Brits faced lengthy queues at Birmingham Airport on Saturday Credit: BPM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePjAo_0gaPrE2700
Exhausted travellers have been forced to sleep on airport floors Credit: BPM

But with many plotting to arrive extra-early to avoid missing their trip altogether, Heathrow bosses have urged customers to stay away for as long as possible.

A spokesperson said: "Passengers are reminded to arrive at the airport three hours before both a European and long haul flight.

"We ask passengers not to arrive earlier than this as this may cause unnecessary congestion in the airport."

Furious customers shared photos of disruption on Saturday.

One traveller snapped a pic of huge queues at Terminal 3 and branded the delays a "joke". They added: "Queuing for a queue."

Another blasted: "Bag drop now broken so mass queues have turned to panic.

"People are being asked to leave suitcases and travel with only carry-on baggage and they will be sent on in two days' time. Really stressful."

A third posted a photo of hundreds of dumped bags.

Some said security desks were unmanned, "despite lines snaking all the way out the door".

One customer says she's been without her suitcase for almost three weeks.

"It's been 19 days now since we've last seen our luggage," she said.

The situation at the airport, which is already dire, is likely to worsen in the weeks to come.

But it's not just Heathrow that has been experiencing travel chaos, as passengers at Birmingham Airport also faced a lengthy wait.

Furious TUI customers tried to force open a door to collect their suitcases after being forced to hang around for FOUR hours.

Travellers had been diverted to the Midlands before finally landing and facing yet another delay when collecting their luggage in a 12 hour hell.

A series of strikes are planned over the summer holidays, with staff at refuelling company Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) threatening a three-day walkout between July 21 and 24.

More than 70 airlines including Virgin, Delta and KLM are expected to be affected as the union fights for an end to their three year pay freeze with a double-digit pay rise.

EasyJet has already gone on strike this month, with more planned between the 15th and 17th, and the 29th and 31st.

But in a rare bit of good news, a planned British Airways strike at the airport has been called off.

Hundreds of BA employees based at Heathrow were preparing to down tools. However, a new pay deal has been struck.

AIRPORT MISERY

Just in case travellers were getting their hopes up, anyone hoping to fly BA may be in for a shock.

The airline is to cut 10,300 more short-haul flights between August and the end of October.

It means nearly 30,000 flights will have been removed from BA's schedule between April and October this year.

The cancellations affect London Heathrow, Gatwick and City airports.

Overall, however, easyJet is the worst offender for flight cancellations.

It axed 10,000 flights between July and September, affecting 1.5 million people.

Between May 1 and July 4, 1,144 of the airline's flights were cancelled within 72 hours of departure.

The Sun has contacted Heathrow for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uucll_0gaPrE2700
More chaos is expected during the summer holidays Credit: Rick Findler / Story Picture Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoRd7_0gaPrE2700
Holidaymakers are bracing for more delays and cancelled flights Credit: Getty

Comments / 1

Related
FodorsTravel

Avoid These 8 European Airports This Summer—Or Your Vacation Might Be Ruined

The signs are all there: flying this summer is going to be stress-inducing. The scenes at airports are straight out of a traveler’s worst nightmare. Standing in queues for hours, camping at the airport, finally reaching the counter, and being informed that there’s been a last-minute flight cancelation. All across Europe (and in the U.S.), fliers are plagued by every hassle imaginable. So yeah, a hellish summer for travelers is in the cards.
LIFESTYLE
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Heathrow Airport#Birmingham Airport#Uk#Heathrow#Brits#British Airways#European#Terminal 3
The Independent

Woman climbs over row of passengers to return to seat during flight

A shocked plane passenger has shared footage of a woman appearing to climb over a row of other people to get back to her seat.Twitter user Brandon (@in_jedi) suggested the act was “the most criminal” thing he’s ever seen on a plane and suggested it was happening throughout the seven-hour flight.Wearing pyjamas and socks, the woman can be seen hopping over other passengers - who appear calm - using armrests as footholds.The clip has divided people online, with some left disgusted by her actions, while others defended them.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKViral TikTok trick claims to help people fall asleepSolar wind: what is it and what causes it?
PUBLIC SAFETY
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

EasyJet passenger whose bag was 'crushed and mangled' with a huge hole ripped in the front and clothes ruined by 'exploding' bottles on flight from Nice to Gatwick is fighting for compensation

An easyJet passenger is battling for compensation after his trolley bag was left ‘crushed and mangled’ on a flight back to Gatwick. David Benjamin, 63, was horrified when his smashed up case turned up on the luggage reclaim carousel with a huge hole ripped in the front. Several...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Uber is robbing people blind': Furious commuters slam the ride sharing app for charging £64 for a FOUR MINUTE journey amid ongoing rail strikes

Hundreds of commuters have been hit by surging prices on the taxi app Uber as Britain braces for a third day of rail chaos. Costs for journeys dramatically increased today as the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators stage a second day of strike action, with just 20 per cent of services running.
TRAFFIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
589K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy