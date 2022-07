Imagine yourself 150 feet above the valley floor hanging from a rope. Below you the winding path of the Baker River meanders through the quaint town of Rumney, N.H. Above you the sounds of Hawks and Peregrine Falcons pierce the quiet. Your muscles ache with the exertion of the climb but the adrenaline rushing through your body and the sights, sounds and smells of this place make you feel more alive than you have ever felt before.

