The “Battle for L.A.” shifted to Las Vegas on Tuesday night when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Clippers in Summer League action. After losing their first two games, the Lakers were eliminated from championship contention, so this game just served as an opportunity for prospects to continue to show what they can do while trying to get a win over a rival. Ultimately, the Lakers were able to put together their best performance to earn an 83-72 win over the Clippers.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO