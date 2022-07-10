ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Manchester City Want Yan Couto To Leave On Loan And Not Permanently

By Elliot Thompson
 3 days ago

Manchester City have let a couple young players leave on permanent deals this summer applying buyback clauses to some however they are unwilling to lose Yan Couto with the club only wanting him to go out on loan.

City signed Yan Couto from Brazilian side Cortiba in for £5.4million back in 2020 and has since been out on loan.

Yan Couto in action for Manchester City's youth team IMAGO / PA Images

He spent the 2020/21 season in the second Spanish division with Girona and last campaign he was in Portugal with Braga.

The full-back clearly has potential as he was the only Brazilian player nominated for the 2022 Golden-Boy award hence why Manchester City don't want to lose the prodigy according to Jorge Nicola.

French side Marseille want the Brazilian under-17 international but they want him for the long-term whereas the only feasible deal this summer will be a loan deal.

Couto is also wanted by Turkish side Fenerbahce, Greek side Olympiacos and also 20-time Swiss league winners Basel.

As well as this Girona also want him back and Championship side Hull City want his services.

City will have to decide what the best option is for his development because the likelihood is that he will not get a lot of game time if he stays for the forthcoming season due to Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo being the senior right-backs.

