The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) is looking for a suspect seen robbing Tropical Smoothie Café on Sunday evening. According to information released by the BPD, the suspect entered the restaurant through a back door before pointing a pistol at employees, demanding that they lie on the floor. He then grabbed a blue cash bag and exited through the same door he entered through nearly two minutes later.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO