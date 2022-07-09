ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copenhagen, NY

Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of Copenhagen

By Submitted by funeral home
wwnytv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Allyn F. Wheeler, 87, of the Cobb Road died peacefully on Friday,...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, of Hammond

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice “Lady for Animals” D. Schermerhorn, 94, Hammond, NY passed into eternal peace on Friday morning, 7-8-2022. Mrs. Schermerhorn was born Dec. 26, 1927, daughter of Edward Donner and Vivian Hall Donner, Rochester, NY She married William H. Schermerhorn Nov. 2, 1946 at Lake Ave. Baptist Church, Rochester, NY. Her husband predeceased her on Feb. 6, 2002. Together they established Schermerhorn’s Marina with the Evinrude franchise. The business grew to be the number two Cobia dealership in the United States for many years. It also was the largest Outboard Marine Corp. parts dealership in New York state.
HAMMOND, NY
wwnytv.com

Arthur J. Barnitt Jr., 67, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - On July 7th 2022 , Arthur J. Barnitt Jr. died in his home in Chaumont, NY at the age of 67. Arrangements have been entrusted to Becker Cleveland Funeral Home, Chaumont. Artie is survived by his bother Bob (Lisa) Barnitt of Paradise Valley, AZ, his...
CHAUMONT, NY
wwnytv.com

Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Joanne J. Olyslager, 75, of State Highway 58, passed away Monday morning, July 11, 2022 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.
GOUVERNEUR, NY
wwnytv.com

Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy (Dottie) Elizabeth Arnold, 70, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on January 4th, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1951, in New York City, daughter of John and Dorothy (Wagner) Arnold. Dottie graduated from Clarkstown North Senior High School in 1969, SUNY Oswego with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1973, and Elmira College with a Master’s Degree in Reading in 1977.She made a career as a reading teacher, beginning at Vernon Verona Sherrill School District before moving to Sackets Harbor Central School. She spent many years at General Brown Central School District, where she worked until her retirement in 2006.
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lowville, NY
City
Carthage, NY
State
New York State
Lowville, NY
Obituaries
City
Copenhagen, NY
wwnytv.com

Juanita Louise Hogaboom, 83, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Juanita Louise Hogaboom, age 83, of Ogdensburg passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at home. Predeceased by her husband Harold S. Hogaboom and their son Brian, she is survived by her 7 children, Juanita Corey, Francis Marshall, Joan Badour, Malcolm Wright, Alan Wright, Caren Gaines and Cathy Mart as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Corrigan, 88, of Brookside Circle, formerly of Olmstead Road, Lowville, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Lowville United Methodist Church with Brenda Shelmidine...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Spoker Ride marks 20th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Bicyclists from all over will be converging on Sackets Harbor later this month for the 20th annual Spoker Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society Relay For Life and the Volunteer Transportation Center. Spoker Ride organizer Jeff Wood and the VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau appeared on...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Workers create temporary entrance at Canton-Potsdam Hospital

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - To clear the way for a $71 million expansion at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, construction crews began work Monday on a temporary entrance. The work partially closes Cottage Street for three days. Hospital officials say this work will pave the way for the pavilion project planned for...
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Cremation
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s goal for 911 dispatches falls short, says city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s goal of getting St. Lawrence County to handle dispatching its police 911 calls is falling short, according to City Manager Stephen Jellie. As of July 1, Jellie said 911 police calls on the overnight shift would bypass Ogdensburg and go to county dispatch...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A. Eileen Bleibtrey, 96, formerly of Broadway Ave. W., Watertown passed away Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2018. Eileen was born in Canton June 6, 1926, daughter of Clarence J. and Catherine Boyle Leonard. She was...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

$80M sports and events center proposed in town of Watertown

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A more than 500,000-square-foot sports and events center could be coming to Watertown. Everything from basketball and volleyball to track and ice hockey. The proposed $80 million facility is aiming to be a major draw for sporting events in upstate New York. Renderings...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Henderson Harbor group looks at building amphitheater

TOWN OF HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - The sounds of a symphony orchestra or even a music festival could come to the shores of Lake Ontario. There’s a new project that could put an amphitheater in Henderson Harbor. Tucked away on County Route 123 are more than 18 acres...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wwnytv.com

Wayne F. Izzo, 79, of Morristown and formerly of Ogdensburg

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Wayne F. Izzo, age 79 of Morristown, formally of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday (July 15, 2022) at 10:00am at the First Baptist Church in Ogdensburg with Lay Speaker Joan Merritt officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2022.
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, formerly of Wellesley Islands and Watertown

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WWNY) - Mary Lou McDonald (Marzolf), 88, Charlotte, North Carolina, passed peacefully on June 7, 2022. She is survived by her two sons: John, wife Amy and son Nolan; and Crispin, wife Carmin Wingeier and children Audrey and Braden Hanson. Prior to moving to Charlotte in 1999, Mary Lou resided on Wellesley Island and in Watertown, New York.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County Fair returns this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County fair is set to return this week. The fair opens up this Tuesday and runs through Sunday. Admission to the fair is free, but you’re going to have to pay to get on the rides of course. You can buy $30...
wwnytv.com

Lewis County Humane Society: Loveable Nugs

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Nugs is a senior dog but still has plenty of love to give. Lewis County Humane Society shelter manager Amber Zehr says Nugs’ owner moved out of state and left her behind in the apartment. She was found about a week later. Now the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Music festival brings many to Carthage Sunday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - From rock, to country, and jazz music, it could all be heard in Carthage this weekend. It was for the village’s 5th annual Music Fest at Long Falls Park. The bands are from all over New York State. Some made the trip all the...
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Oscar the cat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oscar is a kitty with special needs. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry said Oscar has tested positive for both feline leukemia and feline immunodeficiency virus. Because feline leukemia is contagious, it’s difficult to house him at the shelter, and it’s best if he...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy